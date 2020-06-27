The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Opposition, gov't clash over arrests as protesters block 70 intersections

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana said police would have "zero tolerance" for public disorder.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
JUNE 27, 2020 20:41
A protester carrying a "Palestinian Lives Matter" sign at a Tel Aviv protest (photo credit: LEON SVERDLOV)
A protester carrying a "Palestinian Lives Matter" sign at a Tel Aviv protest
(photo credit: LEON SVERDLOV)
Protests organized by the Black Flags movement broke out across Israel late Saturday, with demonstrators blocking more than 70 intersections nationwide.

Retired IAF Brigadier-General Amir Haskel, a member of the movement, was arrested while protesting outside of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residency on Jerusalem's Balfour Street on Friday.

"Haskel's arrest is part of a new way to shrink Israel's democratic space," the movement said. "In just the last two weeks the prime minister called for the arrest of a senior journalist, [N12 analyst] Amnon Abramovich was brutally attacked and Haskel has been detained since yesterday."

Beginning Saturday, "it is time the people of Israel speak in the streets and squares. Israel belongs first and foremost to its citizens, and not to the self-designated royal family," the organizers said.

According to the movement, "a protest camp will be established this week on Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard."

Hundreds gathered Friday near Netanyahu's official residency on Jerusalem's Balfour Street, waving black flags and demanding he resign. Haskel, an organizer of the "Witnesses in Uniform" project, was among the six people arrested during the protest.

"A major-general, a brig.-gen. or a private - blocking the traffic will not be tolerated," Public Security Minister Amir Ohana wrote on Facebook Saturday afternoon.

"Since assuming office, in all my conversations with police officers I convey a very clear message concerning events of public disorder - blocking the traffic will not be tolerated," he said, calling it "violence toward innocent civilians using the road."

Ohana denied the accusations of police brutality during the dispersal of the protest, saying that Haskel continued speaking to the crowd after being told to free the road. 

According to the minister, the organizers of the protest did not receive a permit from Israel Police. Law enforcement, says Ohana, will have "zero tolerance to roadblocks."

He continued, saying that "it does not matter who the organizers are, their ranks, their family or political connections." According to the minister, "it applies to everyone - LGBTQ, Ethiopians, people with disabilities, freelancers, artists, pro or anti-Netanyahu" protesters.

Opposition head, former finance minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid-Telem) called Saturday afternoon for Haskel's "immediate release."

"Brig.Gen. Haskel was arrested yesterday during the Kabbalat Shabbat organized by protesters near the Balfour residency," Lapid wrote on Twitter. "He is still in jail."

"How about zero tolerance for bribery?" Lapid responded to Ohana. "Zero tolerance for fraud, zero tolerance for the person who sits on the inner side of the roadblock and stokes hatred among the people of Israel?"

The opposition leader called on police to release Haskel, adding that "Israel is not a dictatorship and any citizen is allowed to voice his [or her] opinion. And yes, on the prime minister, too."
Former prime minister Ehud Barak also responded to the incident on Twitter, calling Haskel a "political prisoner" and accusing police of breaking the law.

"A retired brigadier-general in handcuffs and chained," he wrote. "The Ohana/Netanyahu police is violating its own duty and breaking the law."

According to Barak, "this is how it started with [former Philippine first couple] Ferdinand and Isabela Marcos or [former Argentinian first couple] Juan and Evita Perón. Whoever does not want to end there should wake up today!"

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi joined the protest movement, calling Haskel's arrest a "badge of shame" for Israeli democracy.

"Brig.-Gen. (res.) Amir Haskel earned the right and duty to voice his opinion and protest with his life," Ashkenazi wrote on Twitter. "Israel Police must take responsibility, discretion and a heavy hand on arrests."

According to the minister, "the images the public was exposed to on Shabbat, showing Haskel in handcuffs and chained, are a badge of shame for Israeli democracy."

Ashkenazi added that he was "hurt" by Haskel's arrest, calling for his "immediate, unconditional release."
The Jerusalem Post's sister-publication, Maariv, contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu protests
