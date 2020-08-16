UAE-Israel deal has potential for major breakthroughs, OurCrowd CEO says

The announcement of a major leap in Israel-UAE relations under the Abraham Accord, backed by the administration of US President Donald Trump, was met with great optimism in the Israeli hi-tech sector. Israel and the Gulf kingdom already trade to the tune of roughly $1 billion per year, News 13 reported. News of National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat leading the preparatory work ahead of further discussions with the UAE has led some to suspect that the Gulf kingdom might have future Israeli cybersecurity deals in mind – perhaps even purchasing the Iron Dome system. While optimistic, OurCrowd founder Jon Medved told The Jerusalem Post that there is much more potential in the relationship. “They are some of the most sophisticated investors in the world,” he told the Post, saying that the UAE is “really good” in logistics. He pointed to their impressive ports and state-of-the-art airports and aviation companies. “They 'get' finance,” he says. “They’re hungry for technology – and if the issue is smart cities or vertical agriculture, there will be great opportunities for Israeli companies.”This means that not only will the UAE buy products and services from Israeli firms, but it’s just as likely that it will seek to invest in and work alongside them, on an equal footing. “This is an eye-level relationship”, he said. “It’s not just that they have money to invest: What they build is impressive. They’re the real deal.” An equity crowdfunding platform with more than 8,000 investors, OurCrowd can point to Beyond Meat and Lemonade as two of its many success stories. One innovated in the meat-substitute industry and the other disrupted real-estate insurance. Medved has been doing business in the Arab and Muslim world for years, and reports that the friendly attitudes toward Israel keep getting better and better. “Guys like me – when we take off our kippah and put on a baseball cap [in the Gulf] – we’re not fooling anybody,” he said four years ago in a Jerusalem panel. “When I was head of Vringo, we had New York printed as our address on our business cards,” he told the Post. “But whenever we worked in the Gulf, they would make fun of us and ask, “why can’t you go to our development center in Lebanon?” “They knew where we really lived,” he laughed. “We used to call them at what was noontime for them. How could we have done so had we really been in the states?” Israeli products have been sold in the Gulf and other Arab countries for years, Atid Trade director Seth Vogelman told the Post. He should know – he’s been going to the UAE since 1999. “Saudi babies have been wearing Israeli-made diapers for years,” he said. If the product was fairly easy to re-wrap, such as erectile dysfunction medicine or an irrigation drip, it was bought in the UAE and other Arab markets. “One time the product came wrapped in an Israeli newspaper,” Vogelman said, “so the guy who got it gave it back and said “no thank you.” He was worried that Pakistani workers, of which there are many in the UAE, might object to being asked to work with Israeli products. While Vogelman thinks Israelis won’t be able to hop on the yet-to-be built Gulf Railway anytime soon, he thinks that Israeli know-how will be very useful for other future projects in the Gulf, such as the Saudi future city of Neom. “Will they let Israeli companies set up a stall in the 2021 Arab Health Expo event in Dubai?” He asks. “Once they allow Israelis to sell products with the name ‘Israel’ on the box, that will be the watershed moment – there will be no stopping after that.” Medved predicts that, seeing as the UAE-Israeli relationship is a “win-win” for everyone, a new peace agreement will be signed between Israel and one other Muslim country in the upcoming year, although he didn’t say which. Israeli media has been suggesting Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Sudan as possible options. As a sort of “unofficial spokesperson for the Start-Up Nation,” Medved travels often in the hi-tech world. He argues that online tools are “great to manage relationships that started face to face,” But thinks that flights must resume to enable those face-to-face meetings to take place again. He admits that one of the things he misses about the pre-COVID-19 world is the “culture of being a part of the world” and discovering new things – like a Columbian Guayabera shirt or the Hawaiian shirt brand Jams World. “I’m sure it’ll come back,” he said.