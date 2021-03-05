The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Outgoing deputy Mossad chief: Pompeo plan to turn Iran into Meretz unrealistic

Both the Trump administration and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were criticized for failing to focus on the primary threats of Iran's nuclear program.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 5, 2021 10:20
US SECRETARY of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem on August 24. (photo credit: DEBBIE HILL/REUTERS)
US SECRETARY of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem on August 24.
(photo credit: DEBBIE HILL/REUTERS)
Outgoing deputy Mossad chief "A." has said that former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's 12 principles for resolving the standoff with Iran were so unrealistic that they were "like seeking to transform the Iranians into Meretz." 
In the second part of an interview A. gave to Yediot Ahronot which was published Friday, he criticized both the Trump administration and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for allowing secondary threats from the Islamic Republic to cloud their focus on the primary existential threat of its nuclear program.
His criticism of Pompeo's 12 principles was that it injected addressing Tehran's precision guided missiles smuggling to Hezbollah and Syria and its other destabilizing regional activities into the nuclear standoff.
"How does this stay consistent with the fact that you said 'for the State of Israel, the existential threat is the nuclear issue - not the other things'? he asked rhetorically.
This criticism in no way paints A. as a dove.
In the same interview, A. lambasts England, France and Germany for "hypocrisy and misplaced cynicism which we saw in their dealing with Iran...which was unbelievably troubling. I am talking about their readiness to take a public position which is completely inconsistent with their knowledge that this group [Iran] are liars who are preparing, enabling and seeking nuclear capabilities."
The comments A. made about the E-3 were in the context of justifying the publicizing of the Mossad's January 2018 raid on Iran's nuclear archive.
According to A., while some other leaks to the media about Mossad activities were counterproductive, publicizing the archive raid was crucial because it forced the E-3 and the rest of the world to confront the truth about the Islamic Republic's nuclear intentions.
Despite his criticism of the E-3 and his support for the nuclear archive raid, A. also disagreed with Trump pulling out of the nuclear deal in May 2018.
He said that Israel could have kept the deal running until 2025, since he confirmed that Iran was staying within the uranium enrichment limits, and then undertaken a military attack or other covert operations to set the ayatollahs back.   
A also details how former Mossad chief Meir Dagan moved him from the Tsomet recruiting spies unit into the Caesarea lethal operations unit, initially against his will, but with his subsequent admission that it was the right move.
Later, former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo appointed A. to head the Caesarea unit and current Director Yossi Cohen, who he knew previously from Tsomet, promoted him to be deputy of the spy service.
Another issue A. was unhappy about was that Netanyahu picked D., the deputy chief of the Mossad before him, as the next chief.
A said he had even more experience than D., but that he thinks D. was picked as A was known as being too much of an independent operator and that Netanyahu wanted a Mossad chief who will not debate his ideas. 


Tags Israel Iran Mossad
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

ICC investigation shows its problems go beyond just Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel is in a religious war between haredi, democratic forces - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Following the lights in Jerusalem and beyond

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Demanding Israeli Arabs' gratitude is hypocritical - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Israeli ex-generals battle over the Iran deal - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by