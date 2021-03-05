Outgoing deputy Mossad chief "A." has said that former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's 12 principles for resolving the standoff with Iran were so unrealistic that they were "like seeking to transform the Iranians into Meretz."

In the second part of an interview A. gave to Yediot Ahronot which was published Friday, he criticized both the Trump administration and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for allowing secondary threats from the Islamic Republic to cloud their focus on the primary existential threat of its nuclear program.

His criticism of Pompeo's 12 principles was that it injected addressing Tehran's precision guided missiles smuggling to Hezbollah and Syria and its other destabilizing regional activities into the nuclear standoff.

"How does this stay consistent with the fact that you said 'for the State of Israel, the existential threat is the nuclear issue - not the other things'? he asked rhetorically.

This criticism in no way paints A. as a dove.

In the same interview, A. lambasts England, France and Germany for "hypocrisy and misplaced cynicism which we saw in their dealing with Iran...which was unbelievably troubling. I am talking about their readiness to take a public position which is completely inconsistent with their knowledge that this group [Iran] are liars who are preparing, enabling and seeking nuclear capabilities."

The comments A. made about the E-3 were in the context of justifying the publicizing of the Mossad's January 2018 raid on Iran's nuclear archive.

According to A., while some other leaks to the media about Mossad activities were counterproductive, publicizing the archive raid was crucial because it forced the E-3 and the rest of the world to confront the truth about the Islamic Republic's nuclear intentions.

Despite his criticism of the E-3 and his support for the nuclear archive raid, A. also disagreed with Trump pulling out of the nuclear deal in May 2018.

He said that Israel could have kept the deal running until 2025, since he confirmed that Iran was staying within the uranium enrichment limits, and then undertaken a military attack or other covert operations to set the ayatollahs back.

A also details how former Mossad chief Meir Dagan moved him from the Tsomet recruiting spies unit into the Caesarea lethal operations unit, initially against his will, but with his subsequent admission that it was the right move.

Later, former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo appointed A. to head the Caesarea unit and current Director Yossi Cohen, who he knew previously from Tsomet, promoted him to be deputy of the spy service.

Another issue A. was unhappy about was that Netanyahu picked D., the deputy chief of the Mossad before him, as the next chief.

A said he had even more experience than D., but that he thinks D. was picked as A was known as being too much of an independent operator and that Netanyahu wanted a Mossad chief who will not debate his ideas.