Outgoing Mossad chief: Israel must increase activity against Iran

Outgoing Mossad Director Yossi Cohen urged Israel to increase its "activity" against Iran while receiving an honorary doctorate from Bar-Ilan University on Sunday.Cohen was recognized with the honorary doctorate for his work protecting the well-being of Israeli citizens, and his decades of committment, innovation and excellence within his role, and additionally for his part in signing the Abraham Accords. "Activity against the Iranian regime must be stepped up so that it understands that crossing the lines will cost it immense damage." said Cohen on Sunday. "[Israel must] fight it and its actions to the bitter end, until it understands that any time it crosses a line will cost it enormous damage," he added. Cohen spoke on the behalf of Bar-Ilan's 2021 class of honorary doctorates, who've each had a broad impact throughout a range of disciplines in Israel and around the world."To succeed we need leadership and courage, willingness to act," Cohen said. "Today's security operation is no less important than tomorrow's war."Cohen graduated from Bar-Ilan 24 years ago, earning a degree in social sciences. His tenure as Mossad director ends on June 1.
