“Our situation today is worse than it was at the time of the [2015] nuclear deal," A. - who can still only be identified by the first initial of his name - told the Yediot Ahronot daily. "They didn’t stop their spread in the region for a moment, they are developing missiles…the deal we made wasn’t good, we are back to the same place.”

When A. retired last month, it was after narrowly losing a race to be appointed the next Mossad chief and replace current Director Yossi Cohen in June.

A. lost the race to ‘D.’ who had been Cohen’s deputy prior to A.

Both A. and D. are highly respected and considered talented and apolitical candidates within the organization.

A. said that one of the advance goals of the mythic January 2018 Mossad raid of the Iranian nuclear archive was to help convince former US president Donald Trump to withdraw from the deal.

He said that the mission was carried out under the direction of the cabinet and that a variety of other activities were initiated to realize that goal – hinting to other unreported operations the spy agency carried out in to convince Trump to leave the deal.

“How do we break the deal? Obviously, if we succeed in getting the Americans to leave the deal, it will start falling apart until it dissolves completely. We prepared accordingly, we started processes, the archive was one of them,” stated A.

Describing a lack of satisfaction with the policy results pursued and achieved by Netanyahu from these operations, he said, “if I look at today, March 2021, then we have a situation in which there is uranium enrichment in Fordow, there is activity in Kashan, there is work at Natanz, they have accumulated 2.5 tons of enriched uranium, and now advanced centrifuges as well. But we are in a democratic system,” appearing to lay the fault with Netanyahu.

In addition, he stated that the prime minister had set himself up “in complete opposition” to the Obama administration which reduced Israel’s ability to mitigate holes in the nuclear agreement.

Moreover, he said that while the Iran nuclear program is an existential threat and should be viewed as the top priority, the government has wrongly mixed in issues about Iran’s role in the region and its program to smuggle precision guided missiles to Hezbollah and to Iranian proxies in Syria.

Due to mixing these issues, A. said that by trying to address all of these issues with Tehran, Netanyahu has lost some focus and ability to put primary pressure on reducing the nuclear threat.

