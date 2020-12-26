Over 1,000 protest death of Hilltop Youth Ahuvia Sandak in Jerusalem

Over 1,000 right-wing demonstrators gathered in front of the Police National Headquarters in Jerusalem on Saturday to protest the death of Hilltop Youth Ahuvia Sandak , after the vehicle he was riding in flipped over during a police chase in Benjamin Regional Council earlier this week.

Police reported that one couple had placed their baby beneath a police riot vehicle in protest. Polce officers moved him to a different area.

Four police officers were injured by stones which were thrown towards them by protesters, five of whom have so far been arrested during the clashes.

Protesters demanded that a committee be opened to investigate the incident, while chanting "a Jew doesn't kill another Jew."

During the protest, demonstrators attempted to break into a passing car which was filled with Israeli Arabs – two women, a man and a baby – while shouting "death to Arabs" and banging on the car.

Sandak, a 16-year-old from the Bat Ayin settlement in Gush Etzion, was killed on Monday when the car he was riding in overturned near the Kochav Hashahar settlement.