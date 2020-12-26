Over 1,000 protest death of Hilltop Youth Ahuvia Sandak in Jerusalem

Over 1,000 right-wing demonstrators gathered in front of the Police National Headquarters in Jerusalem on Saturday to protest the death of Hilltop Youth Ahuvia Sandak, after the vehicle he was riding in flipped over during a police chase in Benjamin Regional Council earlier this week.
Police reported that one couple had placed their baby beneath a police riot vehicle in protest. Polce officers moved him to a different area.
Four police officers were injured by stones which were thrown towards them by protesters, five of whom have so far been arrested during the clashes.
Protesters demanded that a committee be opened to investigate the incident, while chanting "a Jew doesn't kill another Jew."
During the protest, demonstrators attempted to break into a passing car which was filled with Israeli Arabs – two women, a man and a baby – while shouting "death to Arabs" and banging on the car.
Sandak, a 16-year-old from the Bat Ayin settlement in Gush Etzion, was killed on Monday when the car he was riding in overturned near the Kochav Hashahar settlement.
Since the incident, hundreds have been demonstrating every evening in front of the Police National Headquarters in Jerusalem.
Police questioned the young men sitting in the vehicle next to Sandak on suspicion of causing his death by negligence, in addition to suspicions of stone-throwing.