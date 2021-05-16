Over 2,900 rockets fired, 10 Israelis killed since onset of hostilities

Over 2,900 Qassam rockets have been fired into Israel since hostilities between Israel and Gaza broke out on Monday, leading to the deaths of 10 Israeli civilians, Magen David Adom (MDA) said on Sunday. Also since Sunday, at least 190 rockets have been fired from Gaza into Israel.
In addition to the casualties, 294 Israelis have been injured as a result of rocket fire, of which 101 were wounded by shrapnel and another 181 injured while running to bomb shelters throughout south and central Israel. Some 191 Israelis have also been injured in riots and clashes between Jews and Arabs in the country.
Over 206 Israelis have been treated for anxiety attacks amid rocket fire.
On the Palestinian side, 181 have been killed by Israeli airstrikes and Qassam rockets landing within the Gaza Strip. According to the IDF, this includes over 80 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad members, some of whom have been reported to be high-ranking commanders. Over 1,200 Palestinians in Gaza have injured as a result of the ongoing hostilities between the Israel and Gaza.
On Sunday, 33 Palestinians were killed in IDF air strikes on Gaza.
