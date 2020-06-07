PA denies foiling attack on IDF

Senior officials told Ynet that a Palestinian terror cell planted dozens of pipe bombs in an open area on the outskirts of Jenin, along the route usually taken by IDF troops when they arrive in the city to arrest terror suspects.

According to the report, “valuable intelligence information on Thursday led PA’s security forces to uncover the hidden explosives, which included ready-to-use pipe bombs and a shotgun.



The report did not mention how they were able to do so.