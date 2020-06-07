PA denies foiling attack on IDF

Palestinian Authority governor of Jenin, Akram Rajoub, on Sunday denied that the Palestinian security forces recently foiled a terror attack against the IDF.
Rajoub said that a report about the alleged attack was untrue.Earlier in the day it was reported by the Hebrew website Ynet that despite the Palestinian Authority's announcement that it will halt all security ties with Israel amid Israel's efforts to annex the Jordan Valley and parts of the West Bank, Palestinian forces nevertheless thwarted an attack against IDF soldiers on the outskirts of Jenin last week.
The report did not mention how they were able to do so.
Senior officials told Ynet that a Palestinian terror cell planted dozens of pipe bombs in an open area on the outskirts of Jenin, along the route usually taken by IDF troops when they arrive in the city to arrest terror suspects.
According to the report, “valuable intelligence information on Thursday led PA’s security forces to uncover the hidden explosives, which included ready-to-use pipe bombs and a shotgun.
The PA, Rajoub added, is committed to the May 19 announcement by President Mahmoud Abbas concerning renouncing all agreements and understandings with Israel, including security cooperation.