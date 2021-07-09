The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

PA fails to protect Palestinian women from domestic violence - NGO

If the PA does not legislate laws against domestic violence there won't be a way to protect women as the abuse is deemed culturally acceptable.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 9, 2021 11:08
Domestic violence (illustrative) 150 (photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)
Domestic violence (illustrative) 150
(photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)
Over the last two years, 58 Palestinian women were murdered in domestic violence incidents. Palestinian women’s rights organizations reprimanded the Palestinian Authority for not drafting laws that could have prevented them, Palestinian Media Watch reported on Thursday. 
The Women’s Center for Legal Aid and Counselling (WCLAC,) an NGO, found that 21 Palestinian women were murdered in 2019 and 37 in 2020, totally at an increase of 176%, PA Daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadid reported on July 3.
Honor Killings and domestic violence in the Arab society have grown into a common and consistent issue. Though the PA has been more attentive to these cases, no legal or legislative actions have been taking to prevent the abuse. 
“The laws play a central role in protecting the social sectors, the individual, his possessions, and his beliefs, and particularly the women. The laws also increase the consciousness in society regarding rights, and also constitute a deterrent and bring about security and stability. Therefore, ratifying the law to defend the family against violence will limit the violence against women and will thus protect them from the danger of murder,” said Sana’a Shbeita, Secretary of the Women’s Activity Committees Association in Nablus.
“In the absence of the law to defend the family against violence, the men of the family will continue to do as they please with the women.” Tahrir Al-A’araj, Director-General of the Palestinian Initiative for the Promotion of Global Dialogue and Democracy added. 
Not only are there no laws protecting women from violence, but in 2019, the imam of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Head of the Supreme Muslim Council Sheikh Ikrima Sabri issued a fatwa (religious ruling) prohibiting Palestinian Muslim women from submitting complaints to Israeli authorities over their husbands' behavior.
The Mufti of the Palestinian Authority Sheikh Muhammad Hussein supported the prohibition, saying: "It is better to leave the matter to the good people and reliable figures [in our society] in order to deal with the issue."
Additionally, In December 2018, in the midst of a PA campaign to prevent violence against women, the PA’s Supreme Shari'ah Judge and Mahmoud Abbas' advisor on Religious and Islamic Affairs, Mahmoud Al-Habbash told TV viewers that men are permitted to beat women, that doing it was for her own good.
Bader Al-A’araj, a social sciences lecturer at the Bir Zeit University, explained that the tolerance for domestic violence exists because the abuser is someone who is close to the woman “her relative, husband or lover”. 
ICHR Legislation Monitoring Department Director Khadija Zahran added that the concept of “marital rape” is not even recognized in Palestinian culture because women’s bodies are “a right permitted to the man”. 


Tags Palestinian Authority domestic violence Arab culture
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The new government has severely failed to tackle Arab violence - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The US war in Afghanistan is over, but who won?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by