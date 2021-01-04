Palestinian media: Trump a mesh-up clone of Hitler, Balfour and Mussolini

US President Donald Trump is a mesh-up genetic clone of Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, and Lord Balfour, leading a “Mafia gang” from the “Black House,” Al-Hayat Al-Jadida writer Muwaffaq Matar informed his readers in a recent article, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported on Monday. Writing for the Palestinian Authority daily newspaper, Matar, who is a member of the PA ruling party Fatah, slammed the US leader for his December decision to pardon four Blackwater security employees who killed 14 Iraqis, including two children, in 2007 and wounded 20 civilians. The security company had since changed its name to Academi. Matar claimed the decision is motivated by Trump possessing a mix of “racism and a bloody colonialist mentality, which is embodied inside a human entity cloned from the genes of Hitler, Mussolini, and [former British Foreign Secretary Arthur] Balfour!” The four men, Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard, claimed they thought they were under attack. The incident took place at Nisour Square in Baghdad when the men were escorting a US embassy convoy. When one driver failed to stop, the men thought the convoy was under attack and began firing. The FBI found 14 of the killed men were shot without a reason, the New York Times reported. Slatten was sentenced to life in prison in 2015, the other men were sentenced to 30 years in prison. An official White House statement pointed to all men being US Army veterans who served their country as one reason for the pardons. The event led to Blackwater temporarily losing its license to operate in Iraq. Iraqi politician Dr. Khalid Al Yaqoobi said ordinary Iraqis are no longer interested in the affair, because of the great problems they face in their day-to-day lives. Matar argued that, under Trump, a “mafia gang” had taken hold of the White House and, from there, attempts “ruling the world.”
Trump, who in January last year released “Peace to Prosperity”, a peace plan meant to offer a new path towards peace between Palestinians and Israelis, was compared to Hitler by PA President Mahmoud Abbas, PMW said. The Palestinian leader refused to work with the White House while Trump was in office, citing the American December 2017 recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as the reason. Not a single Palestinian official was present when Trump unveiled his peace plan.
Author of the 1917 Balfour Declaration, the British statesman is lauded in Israel for securing a positive interest in the Jewish pre-state community by the British Empire. This is also why he is vilified by many Palestinians, who argue the British had no right to give over land that, morally, was not theirs.