The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Palestinian two-state support at 39% after Israel-UAE deal, Shikaki says

Palestinians believe that the Israeli-Arab normalization is part of the US plan to push forward its two-state peace initiative, which they have overwhelmingly rejected, Shikaki said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 12, 2020 17:01
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit (not pictured) in Cairo, Egypt January 31, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit (not pictured) in Cairo, Egypt January 31, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)
Palestinian support for the two-state solution has hit a nine-year low, dropping to 39% in the aftermath of the announcement of the Israeli-United Arab Emirates  normalization deal, political scientist Khalil Shikaki told The Jerusalem Press Club on Monday morning.
The data, he said, was based on a poll of 1,270 Palestinians done on September 9-12 – just prior to the Washington signing – which had a margin of error of 3%.
A similar poll done in June of Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem showed 45% support for two-states. In 2011, Shikaki said, 55% of Palestinians favored two states. If one goes back a decade earlier, support was over 70%, he said.
Simultaneously, he said, support for a one-state solution in June 2020, increased to its highest point in that same period, 37%.
In 2011, he said, 27% of Palestinians supported a one-state resolution, compared to 55% who favored two states, said Shikaki, who directs the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research.
“There is no doubt that we see a correlation” between Palestinian perception with regard to the two-state solution and the Arab normalization deals with Israel, he said.
Palestinians hold that these deals create “an environment in which Israel does not need to compromise with the Palestinians in order to have normalization with the Arab world,” Shikaki said. He said this on the same day that Israel’s government ratified the deal, which now moves to Knesset for a vote.
“This [deal], Palestinians believe, gives Israel the freedom to pursue its settlement expansion policy and that makes a two-state solution less and less likely,” Shikaki said.
Feasibility of the two-state solution is an important factor with respect it to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he said.
“If you think it’s feasible you are more likely to support it, if you think it’s no longer feasible, you are much less likely to support it,” he said. “Those who are abandoning the two-state solution and supporting the one-state solution are not doing so because of fundamental changes in attitude, values or ideology, but rather because of perception. If you change that perception, that can have an immediate impact.”
Palestinians believe that the Israeli-Arab normalization is part of the US plan to push forward its two-state peace initiative, which they have overwhelmingly rejected, Shikaki said.
The majority of Palestinians, he said, believe that Trump will lose the November 3 US presidential election, but they do not believe that a victory by Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden would make much of a difference with respect to US policy toward the Palestinians.
The perception is that US support for Israel “is fundamental and it does not make a difference who wins” the presidential election, Shikaki said. He had thought the Trump presidency would have shown the Palestinians the opposite, but that assumption proved to be erroneous, he said.
Shikaki said he did believe that Biden would oppose annexation and that if he was in the White House, the Palestinian Authority would resume ties with Israel.
Public Palestinian perception of the US could also shift at that point, he said.
For the Palestinians, the Israeli-UAE deal is “a major negative development,” Shikaki said.
Their concern is that this is a “major loss of Arab allies,” particularly with regard to Saudi Arabia, which Palestinians believe will eventually sign a normalization deal with Israel. Similarly, they are upset by Egyptian support, he said, even though Egypt has had a peace deal with Israel since 1979.
More than half of the Palestinians blame themselves for this, “because they too had normalized relations with Israel before it had ended its occupation,” Shikaki said.
Palestinians also believe that Hamas and Fatah’s failure to reconcile meant that “they have not been able to give the Arab world a picture of a people who are striving to end the occupation in an effective manner and that is part of the reason for all of this,” he said.
PA President Mahmoud Abbas is also perceived to be at fault and has lost public support due to the deal, because those Arab leaders who have now smiled on Israel are the same ones Abbas had good relations with, Shikaki said.
The September poll shows that if elections were held, Abbas would lose to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who had the support of 52% of those polled in September, compared to Abbas, who received 39% support.
The issue is more Abbas than Haniyeh, Shikaki said, because the poll showed that jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti would best both men in an election.


Tags Palestinian Authority Palestinian UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo UN makes mockery of its Human Rights Council By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval Peace Now doctrines are outdated, its time to move on By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Felice Friedson Setting the Saudi stage for normalization By FELICE FRIEDSON
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Ira Forman Combatting antisemitism: Why the world needs to adopt the IHRA definition By IRA FORMAN

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
4 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by