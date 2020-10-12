Palestinian two-state support at 39% after Israel-UAE deal, Shikaki says

Palestinian support for the two-state solution has hit a nine-year low, dropping to 39% in the aftermath of the announcement of the Israeli-United Arab Emirates normalization deal, political scientist Khalil Shikaki told The Jerusalem Press Club on Monday morning.The data, he said, was based on a poll of 1,270 Palestinians done on September 9-12 – just prior to the Washington signing – which had a margin of error of 3%.A similar poll done in June of Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem showed 45% support for two-states. In 2011, Shikaki said, 55% of Palestinians favored two states. If one goes back a decade earlier, support was over 70%, he said.Simultaneously, he said, support for a one-state solution in June 2020, increased to its highest point in that same period, 37%.
In 2011, he said, 27% of Palestinians supported a one-state resolution, compared to 55% who favored two states, said Shikaki, who directs the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research.“There is no doubt that we see a correlation” between Palestinian perception with regard to the two-state solution and the Arab normalization deals with Israel, he said.Palestinians hold that these deals create “an environment in which Israel does not need to compromise with the Palestinians in order to have normalization with the Arab world,” Shikaki said. He said this on the same day that Israel’s government ratified the deal, which now moves to Knesset for a vote.“This [deal], Palestinians believe, gives Israel the freedom to pursue its settlement expansion policy and that makes a two-state solution less and less likely,” Shikaki said. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Feasibility of the two-state solution is an important factor with respect it to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he said.
“If you think it’s feasible you are more likely to support it, if you think it’s no longer feasible, you are much less likely to support it,” he said. “Those who are abandoning the two-state solution and supporting the one-state solution are not doing so because of fundamental changes in attitude, values or ideology, but rather because of perception. If you change that perception, that can have an immediate impact.”Palestinians believe that the Israeli-Arab normalization is part of the US plan to push forward its two-state peace initiative, which they have overwhelmingly rejected, Shikaki said.The majority of Palestinians, he said, believe that Trump will lose the November 3 US presidential election, but they do not believe that a victory by Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden would make much of a difference with respect to US policy toward the Palestinians.The perception is that US support for Israel “is fundamental and it does not make a difference who wins” the presidential election, Shikaki said. He had thought the Trump presidency would have shown the Palestinians the opposite, but that assumption proved to be erroneous, he said.Shikaki said he did believe that Biden would oppose annexation and that if he was in the White House, the Palestinian Authority would resume ties with Israel.Public Palestinian perception of the US could also shift at that point, he said.For the Palestinians, the Israeli-UAE deal is “a major negative development,” Shikaki said.Their concern is that this is a “major loss of Arab allies,” particularly with regard to Saudi Arabia, which Palestinians believe will eventually sign a normalization deal with Israel. Similarly, they are upset by Egyptian support, he said, even though Egypt has had a peace deal with Israel since 1979.More than half of the Palestinians blame themselves for this, “because they too had normalized relations with Israel before it had ended its occupation,” Shikaki said.Palestinians also believe that Hamas and Fatah’s failure to reconcile meant that “they have not been able to give the Arab world a picture of a people who are striving to end the occupation in an effective manner and that is part of the reason for all of this,” he said.PA President Mahmoud Abbas is also perceived to be at fault and has lost public support due to the deal, because those Arab leaders who have now smiled on Israel are the same ones Abbas had good relations with, Shikaki said.The September poll shows that if elections were held, Abbas would lose to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who had the support of 52% of those polled in September, compared to Abbas, who received 39% support.The issue is more Abbas than Haniyeh, Shikaki said, because the poll showed that jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti would best both men in an election.
In 2011, he said, 27% of Palestinians supported a one-state resolution, compared to 55% who favored two states, said Shikaki, who directs the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research.“There is no doubt that we see a correlation” between Palestinian perception with regard to the two-state solution and the Arab normalization deals with Israel, he said.Palestinians hold that these deals create “an environment in which Israel does not need to compromise with the Palestinians in order to have normalization with the Arab world,” Shikaki said. He said this on the same day that Israel’s government ratified the deal, which now moves to Knesset for a vote.“This [deal], Palestinians believe, gives Israel the freedom to pursue its settlement expansion policy and that makes a two-state solution less and less likely,” Shikaki said. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Feasibility of the two-state solution is an important factor with respect it to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he said.
“If you think it’s feasible you are more likely to support it, if you think it’s no longer feasible, you are much less likely to support it,” he said. “Those who are abandoning the two-state solution and supporting the one-state solution are not doing so because of fundamental changes in attitude, values or ideology, but rather because of perception. If you change that perception, that can have an immediate impact.”Palestinians believe that the Israeli-Arab normalization is part of the US plan to push forward its two-state peace initiative, which they have overwhelmingly rejected, Shikaki said.The majority of Palestinians, he said, believe that Trump will lose the November 3 US presidential election, but they do not believe that a victory by Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden would make much of a difference with respect to US policy toward the Palestinians.The perception is that US support for Israel “is fundamental and it does not make a difference who wins” the presidential election, Shikaki said. He had thought the Trump presidency would have shown the Palestinians the opposite, but that assumption proved to be erroneous, he said.Shikaki said he did believe that Biden would oppose annexation and that if he was in the White House, the Palestinian Authority would resume ties with Israel.Public Palestinian perception of the US could also shift at that point, he said.For the Palestinians, the Israeli-UAE deal is “a major negative development,” Shikaki said.Their concern is that this is a “major loss of Arab allies,” particularly with regard to Saudi Arabia, which Palestinians believe will eventually sign a normalization deal with Israel. Similarly, they are upset by Egyptian support, he said, even though Egypt has had a peace deal with Israel since 1979.More than half of the Palestinians blame themselves for this, “because they too had normalized relations with Israel before it had ended its occupation,” Shikaki said.Palestinians also believe that Hamas and Fatah’s failure to reconcile meant that “they have not been able to give the Arab world a picture of a people who are striving to end the occupation in an effective manner and that is part of the reason for all of this,” he said.PA President Mahmoud Abbas is also perceived to be at fault and has lost public support due to the deal, because those Arab leaders who have now smiled on Israel are the same ones Abbas had good relations with, Shikaki said.The September poll shows that if elections were held, Abbas would lose to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who had the support of 52% of those polled in September, compared to Abbas, who received 39% support.The issue is more Abbas than Haniyeh, Shikaki said, because the poll showed that jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti would best both men in an election.