Palestinian workers allowed into Israel after increased morbidity rates

The Civil Administration, the Israel governing body that operates in the West Bank, announced that due to the increased rates of morbidity in the West Bank, Palestinian workers will be allowed entry into Israel for three weeks, according to reports by Walla on Thursday. During this time, the Palestinian workers will be required to stay in Israel until Friday, July 17. A Palestinian worker who returns to West Bank territory will not be allowed to return to Israel for working purposes. Moreover, the Civil Administration emphasized that the decision is not valid for Palestinian workers who hold an employment license in the fields of health care and nursing or those working at the Atarot Industrial Zone, who will still be able to enter Israel on a daily basis.