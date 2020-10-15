Parents of Base 80 cadets call on IDF to implement home quarantine policy

Despite a change in policy by the IDF allowing troops to quarantine at home if they show signs of the coronavirus, parents of cadets at Base 80 have not yet been able to take their children home.

Concerned parents, who have made a WhatsApp group to share information regarding the outbreak, have gathered at the entrance to the base since the outbreak began and returned again on Thursday in an attempt to put more pressure on the military to allow their children to quarantine at home.

Over 102 cadets have been diagnosed with the virus after a fellow cadet returned to the base sick following a furlough at her parent’s home for the Rosh Hashana holiday.

Pressure from parents of the cadets as well as several outbreaks at other military bases across the country led the IDF to change their policy on Wednesday when the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced that the option to home quarantine would be given to troops after being approved by a unit commander with the rank of lieutenant colonel and following a check that the soldier would be able to safely home quarantine.

But in reality, according to parents of cadets who spoke to The Jerusalem Post, the base commander who holds the rank of lieutenant colonel, has not let cadets leave claiming that she is still waiting for orders from her superiors.

“Yesterday the IDF in so many words acknowledged that their policy until now has been a failure, but the outrageous reality is that 36 hours later nothing has changed in Camp 80, ” said one concerned father who was on his way to demonstrate at the entrance of the base. “We are not receiving any answers…”

The father, whose daughter has had coronavirus symptoms for over two weeks was refused a test by the medical corps until a few days ago. Though she tested negative, “during that time she was in constant contact with others,” including those who later tested positive for the virus.

Though a senior officer involved with the situation at the base claims that all cadets who are displaying symptoms have been placed in separate rooms and use separate bathrooms and showers from those who are quarantining or are healthy, parents of cadets at the base who spoke to the Post claim otherwise.

Those who are feeling unwell, not only those with coronavirus symptoms, are placed in a separate building that has joint restrooms, showers, and a mess hall where cadets can gather and cross-contaminate each other.

“There’s no quarantine, in practice they all meet,” the father said. “The military’s strategy didn’t work, it only caused more infections because if you are putting them all together it makes it sure that those who are infected will infect others, especially if they are in a non-ventilated room.”

Parents are also concerned that the military does not care about the health of the cadets, especially since there are many who are in high-risk groups.

“There’s no guarantee that all the cadets who come down with coronavirus will get over it,” said one father. “It’s like they don’t give a damn about their health! They acknowledge the error but are in no hurry to change their ways, despite knowing that the cadets are in danger there.”

Parents who spoke to the Post explained that they are all able to safely quarantine the cadets, with separate bathroom and bedroom facilities where no one else in the home would be in contact with them.

“We have a large house and she’s already safely quarantined herself at home twice,” the father explained, adding that though there are soldiers who are unable to quarantine at home, “the vast majority can be.”

And while the army said that many parents do not want to take the risk to quarantine their children, “not even one parent in our Whatsapp group of over 100 parents said they didn’t want to take their child home.”

In addition to home quarantining, troops were also given the option by the military to quarantine on base within their unit, “provided that there are suitable conditions” as well as in quarantine facilities belonging to the Personnel Division.

Nevertheless, despite the new policy, parents are still fighting to take the cadets home before the outbreak increases even more.

“The decision making is catastrophic. All we are asking now is that the orders which have been issued be implemented with great haste,” the father said. “If not there could be very tragic consequences.”