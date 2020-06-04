Parents, siblings allegedly attempt to murder woman in Wadi Ara

The parents, two brothers and sister of an 18-year-old woman were arrested for allegedly attempting to murder her, N12 reported on Thursday. The couple, who reside in Wadi Ara, allegedly threw acid on their daughter and had their adult children beat her unconscious with iron crowbars. The reason for the attack was not reported. Police began an investigation two weeks ago when the young woman was hospitalized at Rambam Health Care Campus suffering from burns on her face because of the acid and severe bruises. When the hospital caregivers asked what happened the family claimed she “jumped off the roof.” When she regained consciousness, Haifa police learned about the attack and that the family made false claims about the suicide attempt.This is a developing story.