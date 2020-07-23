The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Persian fallow deer: Roe-bucking extinction

Once found in a wide range of areas across the Middle East, as its name suggests, the species almost died out except for a few individuals in Iran.

By LIAT COLLINS  
JULY 23, 2020 15:33
'Deer #42' was recently spotted, happy and healthy in the Jerusalem hills (photo credit: AMY KATZ)
'Deer #42' was recently spotted, happy and healthy in the Jerusalem hills
(photo credit: AMY KATZ)
The story of the Persian fallow deer is a beautiful example of how the Tisch Family Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem plays an important role in conservation programs. Persian Fallow Deer (Dama dama mesopotamica, to use its Latin name or Yahmor Parsi in Hebrew) is the roebuck mentioned in the Bible as an animal that chews the cud and has cloven hooves and hence is kosher (Deuteronomy 14:5). Moreover, it was obviously considered fit for a king, as it was served at King Solomon’s table (I Kings; 4:23).
This probably contributed to its downfall and the animal disappeared from the Carmel region – its last local refuge – by the end of the 19th century. The poor deer was the victim of hunting, the use of poisons in agriculture, and the destruction of its habitat.
Once found in a wide range of areas across the Middle East, as its name suggests, the species almost died out except for a few individuals in Iran. Luckily for the Persian fallow deer, and for us, it was saved in what some have called “The Great Persian Deer Heist.” Long before the Tehran TV spy series grabbed our attention, just as the Islamic Revolution was overtaking Iran in December 1978, four female deer were caught and brought to Israel on the last El Al flight out. Together with males who had previously made aliyah in less dramatic circumstances, these animals were released in the Hai Bar Carmel Nature Reserve and provided not food for tables, but the source of a much-needed conservation project, with the Biblical Zoo serving as a breeding center.
The Biblical Zoo and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority are partners in the Persian fallow deer re-introduction program, which is supported by the Segre Foundation in Switzerland. Some of the deer were equipped with tracking devices, providing valuable information about their behavior in the wild. The first deer were released in Galilee and more recently a second project was launched to set them free in the hills around Jerusalem. The rationale, according to the zoo, is to foster another population in the wild for greater genetic variety and better chance of survival in the event of something unforeseen, like a disease, decimating the population in one area.
“Over the years we have released tens of deer in the Nahal Soreq area,” says Dr. Nili Avni-Magen, the zoological director and chief veterinarian at the Jerusalem zoo. “In the last three years we have seen third-generation fawns, which have been born to mothers that themselves were born in the wild. The return of the Persian fallow deer to the Israeli landscape is one of the most successful cases of the reintroduction of a species that has become extinct in the wild.”
Avni-Magen and the rest of the zoo staff were particularly excited to recently receive photographs of “Deer #42,” who was born at the zoo in 2015 and released at Nahal Soreq Nature Reserve in February 2017. Now all grown up, he looks happy and healthy in the Jerusalem Hills.
The sighting of the Sabra Persian fallow deer with his majestic antlers and regal bearing signifies the return of this native species to the Israeli landscape a hundred years after its extinction. You can’t help fawning over images of these shy, spotted Bambis – born to be wild.


Tags Jerusalem jerusalem zoo animals
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gay conversion therapy and elections: Time to decide By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gov't must learn: 'Shoot, don't talk' to accomplish annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Israeli bat research one of the few pieces of good news amid coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Netanyahu won't let any coronavirus czar succeed By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
3 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by