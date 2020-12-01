Personal information leaked in suspected cyberattack on Shirbit insurance

Shirbit's site was taken offline temporarily on Tuesday morning to prevent additional attacks, the CEO of the company, Zvi Leibushor, told Channel 12 news. The company told KAN news that no information was leaked that could cause damage to customers.

A group of hackers called blackShadow took credit for the cyberattack, tweeting "A huge cyberattack has been taken place by Black Shadow team. There has been a massive attack on the network infrastructure of Shirbit Company, which is in israel economic sphere [sic]."

The group additionally tweeted photos of ID cards, drivers licenses, emails and forms containing private information including names and addresses, as well as files containing additional data. blackShadow claimed that the attack caused "serious damage to data centers" and that the all of the customers' and employees' IDs had been hacked.

