Personal information leaked in suspected cyberattack on Shirbit insurance

The blackShadow hacker group tweeted photos of ID cards, drivers licenses and forms containing private information including names and addresses.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
DECEMBER 1, 2020 10:23
[Illustrative] A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him.
Personal information including ID numbers, drivers licenses and registration forms were leaked after a recent suspected cyberattack on the Shirbit insurance company.
The National Cyber Directorate and Capital Market Authority announced on Tuesday that it was working with the company to investigate the suspected attack and that insurance details were leaked as part of the attack, according to an initial investigation.
The company reportedly has many customers who work in the government, including the president of the Tel Aviv District Court, Gilad Noitel.
Shirbit's site was taken offline temporarily on Tuesday morning to prevent additional attacks, the CEO of the company, Zvi Leibushor, told Channel 12 news. The company told KAN news that no information was leaked that could cause damage to customers.
A group of hackers called blackShadow took credit for the cyberattack, tweeting "A huge cyberattack has been taken place by Black Shadow team. There has been a massive attack on the network infrastructure of Shirbit Company, which is in israel economic sphere [sic]."
The group additionally tweeted photos of ID cards, drivers licenses, emails and forms containing private information including names and addresses, as well as files containing additional data. blackShadow claimed that the attack caused "serious damage to data centers" and that the all of the customers' and employees' IDs had been hacked.


Tags cyber security insurance Cyber
