Philippine Embassy sends out advisory note regarding Israeli lockdown

Filipinos in Israel are being instructed to adhere to government health guidelines as Israelis brace for the country's third lockdown, the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv said in an advisory note.The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv will continue to monitor the lockdown's progress and update the Filipino community with further instructions as they become available. “The Embassy urges all Filipinos in Israel to adhere strictly to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and other local authorities to safeguard public health and prevent the spread of the virus," the embassy said in a statement. The government approved the details of Israel’s third coronavirus lockdown on Friday afternoon.The closure began Sunday at 5 p.m. and will last until January 9, 2021, for a total of 14 days. However, health officials warned on Thursday that unless the number of daily cases drops to 1,000 or fewer and the reproduction rate hits one or less, the lockdown will continue.Travel is permitted no more than 1,000 meters away from home, except for approved reasons. These include getting vaccinated, obtaining medical care, attending a demonstration or legal proceedings and participating in an individual sport (though one cannot drive to do it).In addition, minors can be transferred between divorced parents, and weddings and funerals can be attended according to Health Ministry regulations.Furthermore, the government approved that people are not allowed to be in each other’s homes.
Anyone who breaks these regulations is subject to a NIS 500 fine.The lockdown also shutters businesses and leisure activities.All stores will be closed except those that sell essential services: food, hygiene products, optics, pharmaceuticals, electrical appliances, and home repair supplies. In contrast to what was originally assumed, no one-on-one services or alternative medical services will be allowed. This means the shuttering of hair salons and beauty parlors,Bed and breakfasts, zoos and nature reserves, national parks and memorial sites will also be shut down.While restaurants can deliver, takeaway is not allowed. In addition to other restrictions listed here."The Embassy will continue to provide updates on the latest announcements by the Israeli government as they become available," the embassy noted, adding an advisory warning to the new variant of the coronavirus originating from the UK, that has been found in Israel, Japan, Singapore, France, Sweden and Spain.Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.