A Remembrance Day ceremony took place on Wednesday morning, on Mount Herzl to honor Israel's fallen heroes at the memorial site. Other ceremonies took place throughout the country. The ceremonies honored Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of terror. Many of the ceremonies were in military cemeteries and current IDF soldiers attended, to honor their fellow soldiers in arms who fell in battle. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also paid his respects at the Remembrance Day ceremony. Additionally, the chief Sephardic rabbi, Yitzchak Yosef spoke at the ceremony and offered his words of condolence.
