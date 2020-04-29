The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Photos: The most Zionist homes in Israel

The World Zionist Organization asked families to send photos of their homes and balconies with the most unique and beautiful Israeli decorations.

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 29, 2020 13:11
With the coronavirus pandemic casting a shadow over this year's Independence Day celebrations, yhe World Zionist Organization's Zionism Council, along with the Association for Better Housing, held a competition for decorating homes with Israeli flags. 
The contest, titled "My Home, Our Flag," asked families to send photos of their homes and balconies with the most unique and beautiful Israeli decorations, in an effort to help inspire the nation. The winning entries are displayed below.
 
All photos courtesy of the The World Zionist Organization's Zionism Council. Photos are displayed in no particular order.  
 


Tags Zionism independence day yom haatzmaut
