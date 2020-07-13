The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
PID close to completing probe of Iyad al-Halak

Investigators: None of the cameras taped shooting of special ed. victim

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JULY 13, 2020 20:19
Iyad al-Halak, who was killed by Border Police a few weeks ago. (photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)
Iyad al-Halak, who was killed by Border Police a few weeks ago.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)
The Police Investigations Department announced Monday night that they are close to the end of their probe of the shooting of unarmed east Jerusalem special needs resident Iyad al-Halak by police.

Halak's shooting led to massive criticism of the police and even Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted the shooting was a mistake.

According to the PID, though they immediately collected several video cameras positioned near where the incident took place, none of them recorded the shooting itself.

At the same time, PID said that they had interviewed multiple witnesses who saw the May 30 shooting and all of the many police officers involved in various aspects of the incident. 

All parties acknowledge that the shooting was a mistake and the question is whether PID will decide to indict the police officer who killed Halak for anything from murder to manslaughter to negligent homicide or even close the case based on how reasonable or unreasonable it was for the shooter to believe that the unarmed Halak was a threat.

Some eye witnesses have even claimed that they yelled to the police officer who killed Halak that he was a special needs case, while leaks from the officer's side have said he was called in after other police officers viewed Halak as a threat.

Supporters of the shooter have also noted that the Lion's Gate in the Old City where the incident occurred has seen many attacks by east Jerusalem or West Bank Palestinians residents on police officers.

PID presented the new information in the context of updating Halak's family in-person on the status of the probe. 


Tags Israel Police police police brutality Iyad al-Hallak
