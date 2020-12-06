The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Plan for 9,000 Jewish homes in Jerusalem’s Atarot ready for discussion

Under Trump’s peace plan, Atarot was designated as part of a future Palestinian state and a Muslim tourist center had been envisioned for the site.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
DECEMBER 6, 2020 22:39
General view is seen of the area where Israel's Housing Ministry is discussing building new homes near Atarot, 2007 (photo credit: GILI COHEN MAGEN/REUTERS)
General view is seen of the area where Israel's Housing Ministry is discussing building new homes near Atarot, 2007
(photo credit: GILI COHEN MAGEN/REUTERS)
A plan for 9,000 Jewish homes in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Atarot is ready for discussion, according to Aviv Tatarsky of the left-wing NGO Ir Amim.
The plan, submitted in February, is for a project that would be located in an area of Jerusalem outside of the security barrier on the site of the disused airport.
Under US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, that area was designated as part of a future Palestinian state and a Muslim tourist center had been envisioned for the site.
The international community and the European Union had strongly objected to the plan.
According to Tatarsky, whose organization monitors such projects in east Jerusalem, the plan had been held up for technical reasons but was now ready for discussion at Jerusalem’s local planning and building committee.
KAN News reported on Sunday night that the plan would likely progress in the coming weeks before Trump’s departure from the White House and alluded to Trump administration acceptance of Israeli movement on the matter. According to KAN, the issue had been raised in a conversation between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to oppose the plan.
Tatarsky said that such projects harm efforts to achieve a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the pre-1967 lines.
“The government is in a rush to advance huge settlements with the purpose of creating facts on the ground that will make it extremely difficult to realize a two state solution.
“But no amount of unilateral steps will erase the reality of millions of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation which is stepping ever closer to apartheid. The prosperity and well-being of Israelis will not benefit from the Atarot settlement but depend on undoing what Israeli governments have been doing for more than five decades,” Tatarsky said.


Tags East Jerusalem Jerusalem Trump's Peace Plan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shirbit hack shows cybercrime is a dangerous threat By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. Giving Rabbi Sacks the Genesis Prize is the honorable, responsible move By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
David Wolpe Vayishlach: The tree of tears By DAVID WOLPE
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Med & Beyond: Because it’s about time By HILLEL FULD
My Word: Forgotten refugees and the proud Mizrahi heritage By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Fakhrizadeh: Hit squads, car bombs and remote-controlled guns - analysis
Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran November 29, 2020.
4 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
5 Will Trump leave Biden a war in the Middle East?
Iran's judiciary chief, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, center, pays respects to the body of slain scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh among his family in Tehran, Nov. 28, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by