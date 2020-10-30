PLO official: US Jlm passport decision 'attempts to erase Palestinians'

Following the United States' decision to allow Americans born in Jerusalem to register their birth place as 'Israel' in their passport, Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, a top Palestinian official within the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) called the move: "An attempt to erase Palestinians."In the press release, Ashrawi says, "The US administration is using all tools at its disposal to erase Palestine, physically, politically, culturally, and figuratively." Ashrawi mentions that this is the way of both the Israeli government and the US government to make up facts ahead of the upcoming US elections on Tuesday. "By adopting this measure, the US administration is also retroactively recognizing other illegal Israeli actions, including the ethnic cleansing of West Jerusalem and the grand theft of Palestinian property."At the end of the press release, he claims that the US is doing everything in it's power to erase Palestine. "The US administration is using all tools at its disposal to erase Palestine, physically, politically, culturally, and figuratively," he says."This includes the administration´s so-called plan to formalize permanent apartheid and its campaign of Arab normalization through bribes, blackmail, and intimidation."He concludes by saying: "Jerusalem was, is, and will remain the heart of Palestine."