PM Bennett speaks to Brazil President Bolsonaro

The leaders spoke on what the two countries share in common and agreed on deepening ties and expanding cooperation in economy and Hi-Tech.

PM Bennett thanked Bolsonaro for his congratulatory messages on the forming of the new government, and added that he is a great friend of Israel.

Bennett also praised the election of Brazil into the United Nations Security Council and acknowledged Brazil's longstanding support of Israel on the international front.

Bennett was invited by Bolsonaro to visit Brazil as soon as possible, and Bennett reciprocated the offer to the Brazilian president.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}