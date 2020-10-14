PM posts upbeat Facebook message about decline in infection rate

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted an upbeat message on his Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon about the decline in the coronavirus infection rate, while at the same time noting that the lockdown would continue until Sunday.

“Lockdown regulations were correct and important, and there's a reason for optimism,” he wrote. “The morbidity data is in a significant decline. Also in the next stage, it is very important that we stop the lockdown in a safe and responsible way.”

He discussed meetings with medical and other professionals about gradually opening Israel back up following the second lockdown, which began on Rosh Hashanah eve on September 18 and is still going on. These experts told him that the reopening must be gradual, he wrote, and in order to begin reopening, “We must wait for further data to indicate another decrease of morbidity, [that is] definite and ongoing” and made an encouraging statement, “We're getting closer to there!”

On Thursday, the coronavirus cabinet would meet, he said, and would come up with a list of recommendations regarding the reopening plan and would make decisions regarding small businesses that do not receive the public, the education system and take out from restaurants.

Asking the public to continue to follow instructions even following the lifting of some restrictions, he said, and said that soon it would be possible to return to a “safe and responsible corona routine,” apparently referring to the wearing of masks, social distancing and keeping gatherings small that went on between the two lockdowns.

