PM warns citizens to obey rules to insure successful reopening of stores

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, via a video released on social media: “The government will hear a review today on the handling of the corona plague. We are opening commerce in street shops this morning. To prevent a recurrence of the disease we are allowing stores to admit up to four customers at any one time, while strictly maintaining distance and hygiene.”He emphasized that the pandemic is not over yet, saying, “We are still in the early stages of getting back to normal. We are constantly examining the effects of the loosening of restrictions and the gradual reopening in the early stages, to prevent an outbreak of the plague. [When] we see a slight increase in morbidity, we will carefully consider whether to continue the opening or stop. “I ask everyone to strictly adhere to the rules and guidelines so that we can get back to routine until we bring the vaccines to the citizens of Israel.”
