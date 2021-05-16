The protest, organized by the "Standing Together" organization, was an anti-violence demonstration focused on Jewish-Arab solidarity, and was one of several such events taking place across the country today.

Israel Police attempted to disperse the demonstration before it began, citing fear of violence from right-wing groups as their reason for doing so. The protest went ahead nevertheless, surrounded by heavy police presence.

Over 120 protestors gathered in Jerusalem in a show of Jewish-Arab solidarity, May 15th 2021. (Credit: Eve Young) An estimated 120 people gathered in Zion Square in Central Jerusalem but before they could begin marching they were told by the police that their protest was illegal and therefore could not go ahead. After a short while the issue was resolved and they were allowed to proceed on their approved route.

Despite a small counter-protest taking place on the opposite side of the street, police remained close to the demonstrators, and according to accounts from attendees, used intimidation tactics to try and disperse the crowd.

"Police were riding on horseback throughout the crowd," said one attendee. "They surrounded one person completely, and began arresting people."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"The Israel Police is simply a disgrace. Instead of guarding us, it repeatedly acts violently against demonstrators, and when it comes to Palestinians who are citizens of Israel, it does not even refrain from live weapons," read the statement on the Standing Together Twitter account.

In the center of the country, an estimated 1,000 people attended the Standing Together protest in Tel Aviv despite heavy rocket fire earlier in the day.



Demonstrators in Tel Aviv are seen holding signs advocating for equality for all and an end to the ongoing military operation in Gaz, May 15th 2021. (Credit: Omdim Beyachad)



The protests were attended by Joint List chairman MK Ayman Odeh, Labor MK Ibtisam Mara'ana-Menuhin , and Meretz MK Mossi Raz.

"We are here the proof that the struggle is not a people for a people, not a religion for a religion. The struggle is political, between those who want occupation and supremacy and those who want peace and equality," said Odeh.

His sentiments were echoed by MK Mara'ana-Menuhin who said: "The war here is not between Arabs and Jews. This is the war of men who want to control our lives. More destruction, more widowed women. We refuse to continue in this way. I ask you not to lose hope."

The demonstrations were praised by Rula Daooud, co-director of the organization. She expressed her sadness for the violence that has taken over her city of Lod, and other mixed population cities, in recent days, and acknowledged that the situation was difficult for Arabs and Jews alike. She concluded saying: "We all want to raise our children in a place that is equal for everyone. And today we are not at that place, but we will continue the fight, nothing will divide us." Both the protests in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv focused on the belief that Israelis and Palestinians can live together in peace, with signs proclaiming "in Gaza and Sderot, children want to live," and chants of "Jews and Arabs refuse to be enemies."The demonstrations were praised by Rula Daooud, co-director of the organization. She expressed her sadness for the violence that has taken over her city of Lod, and other mixed population cities, in recent days, and acknowledged that the situation was difficult for Arabs and Jews alike.She concluded saying: "We all want to raise our children in a place that is equal for everyone. And today we are not at that place, but we will continue the fight, nothing will divide us."

At least six people have been arrested at a joint Jewish-Arab demonstration in Jerusalem on Saturday evening.