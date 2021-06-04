Police evacuate residents after fire breaks out near Tzur Hadassah

Israel Police began evacuating residents of the town of Tzur Hadassah, northwest of Beitar Illit, on Friday afternoon, after a large wildfire broke out nearby.
Residents of Eshed, Rekhasim and Tlalim Streets have been ordered to evacuate their homes immediately due to the fire.Some six firefighting planes and 16 firefighting teams are operating at the scene. The fire is not yet under control.Route 375 has been closed to traffic going west as a result of the fire and vehicles are being redirected by police forces.The fire has spread over 12 acres of land.
This is a developing story.
