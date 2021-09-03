The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Police investigating if woman who robbed bank was coerced, kidnapped

Police are investigating if woman involved in a bank robbery involving a bomb threat may have been coerced and kidnapped to attempt the robbery.

By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 20:53
Israeli police officers wear masks (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israeli police officers wear masks
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israel Police are investigating the possibility that a bank worker arrested yesterday for allegedly attempting to rob the bank where she works did so after she was kidnapped and threatened. The suspected kidnapper, 69, was arrested Friday morning and his arrest was extended at the request of the police.
The investigation indicated that the suspect presented himself to the bank worker as a bank investigator, arrived at her home early Thursday, kidnapped her for an "investigation," and detained and investigated her for a number of hours.
The suspect allegedly undressed the woman and took a picture of her while she was naked. He is suspected of then threatening her that if she did not rob the bank he would make the pictures public before strapping a bomb to her. She then allegedly followed his instructions to rob the bank.
Boris Sherman, the public defender representing the suspect, said that "we are talking about an older man with no criminal past, a grandfather to grandchildren who is dealing with a very serious disease. The grandfather denies all accusations. We are expecting the police to finish the investigation as quickly as possible and take his serious medical condition into consideration."
The investigation started when a woman walked into a bank on Thursday, told the staff she was wearing an explosive belt and threatened to blow up the bank if she was not given money. 


Tags kidnapping explosive balloon Bank Mizrahi Tefahot
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Prime Minister Bennett should speak with PA leader Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett’s greatest challenge might be Benny Gantz - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Corona-era resilience, Israel-style

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The US is our ally, China is not our enemy - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
4

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
5

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by