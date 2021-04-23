Police rescue mother, children held hostage in Shuafat refugee camp

Israeli Border Police rescued a mother and her four children on Friday after being held prisoner in a locked room by family members in the Palestinian refugee camp of Shuafat, Israel Police reported.
The Border Police conducted the rescue following a tip received on their hotline regarding the imprisonment of the family, which was allegedly caused by a family dispute.
Numerous border police officers took part in the operation to rescue the family. Officers also took members of the family members accountable for the hostage in for questioning.The rescue came as tensions between Jews and Palestinians in East Jerusalem remain high, following incidences of brawls and violence over the last few days.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}