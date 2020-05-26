Police search for missing dancer Ayman Safiah

Police were conducting an expansive search Tuesday for renowned dancer and teacher Ayman Safiah. Safiah, 29, who was last seen on Sunday morning in the sea close to Neve Yam in Atlit. Safiah was on a camping trip with friends and was last seen entering the water with two others.Born and raised in Kfar Yasif, Safiah is an inspiring figure in the local dance community. He began dancing early and joined the Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company in Kibbutz Gaaton. Upon receiving a grant to study abroad, he relocated to London where he graduated from the prestigious Rambert Academy. He went on to perform in Cats on the West End in London and with Belgian troupe les ballet C de la B. Safiah returned to Israel and began teaching and performing. He established a summer course in Haifa and presented his own creations. During the lockdown period, Safiah posted a number of videos of himself dancing at home.