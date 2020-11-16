The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Police searching for man suspected of brutally attacking his wife

Police suspect that the victim's husband, a 40-year-old resident of Arraba, is responsible for the attack, following a dispute between them.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
NOVEMBER 16, 2020 17:52
The 40-year-old suspect that fled the scene after allegedly crashing into his wife's car and stabbing her several time, Nov. 16, 2020. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The 40-year-old suspect that fled the scene after allegedly crashing into his wife's car and stabbing her several time, Nov. 16, 2020.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A 37-year-old resident of the Arab city of Arraba in Israel's Lower Galilee died on Monday after being involved in an apparent car accident and stabbing incident.
Police suspect that the victim's husband, a 40-year-old resident of Arraba who was recently discharged from prison, is responsible for the attack against his wife, following a dispute that had developed between the two.
On Monday afternoon, police received reports of a car accident near Arraba and of a stabbing attack developing between two of the drivers involved.
The victim was rushed to the Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Tiberias, where she died from her injuries.
Police officers and a mobile forensic lab arrived at the scene and began collecting evidence while investigating the circumstances leading to the violent incident. As it stands, the prime suspect is the victim's husband, who according to suspicions deliberately crashed into his wife's vehicle and continued to stab her while in the car, before fleeing the scene.
The scene of the car crash that developed into a stabbing attack, Nov. 16, 2020. (Credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) The scene of the car crash that developed into a stabbing attack, Nov. 16, 2020. (Credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Police have opened a wide-scale search for the suspect, blocking nearby roads in an attempt to apprehend him and releasing his picture to the public. Anyone with any information about the suspect or his whereabouts is requested to report it to the police immediately.
Hagit Peer, President of NA'AMAT, Israel's largest women's movement, released a statement referring to the suspicions pointing to the victim's husband as the one responsible to the brutal attack.
"Women continue to get murdered and the government couldn't care less. The public should know that this government persistently refuses to allocate budgets for combating domestic violence ... We've been seeing dramatic increases in emergency calls since the coronavirus pandemic broke out- the economic and mental strains make the situation in families that suffer from domestic violence even worse. But apparently these hundreds of thousands of women are invisible to our public officials," Peer said.
Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli also referred to the incident and stressed the importance of forcing released convicts to go through a rehabilitation process before returning home.
"Although welfare services warned that the man was still dangerous, he was released from prison without going through any kind of treatment that may have prevented the murder," Shmuli said, adding that "the phenomenon of domestic violence is a national problem that requires a multi-system solution, in worsening punishment, changing legislation and requiring men to get the appropriate treatment."   


Tags Galilee Israel Police Tiberias car accident stabbing attack
