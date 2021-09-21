The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Police take down leading gang with help of undercover agent

Israel Police took down a gang with the help of a prominent member they had recruited.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 00:33
Man in handcuffs - illustrative (photo credit: INGIMAGE / ASAP)
Man in handcuffs - illustrative
(photo credit: INGIMAGE / ASAP)
Israel Police brought down the head of a gang and other significant suspects this week in an operation in which they recruited an undercover agent who had been a prominent member of the gang for many years.
The operation spanned three months and culminated in the "cracking" stage, in which 16 suspects, including the gang's leader, were arrested from Ashdod, Ramla and the Bedouin diaspora.
The undercover agent, code-named "Nikita", worked for years in a prominent position in the gang. The police contacted him, offering him a way out that was designed in such a way that he could remain in his position and bring the gang down from the inside.
The ultimate goal of the operation was to topple one of the leading gangs that was influencing Israeli crime and citizens. This was done by making transactions with the criminals who worked for the gang, who deal drugs using intimidation and violence.
One of the central crimes investigated in the operation was the kidnapping of a man by the gang's leader who threatened his life and the lives of others.
A gun found in the house of one of the gang members arrested in a police operation in Israel (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) A gun found in the house of one of the gang members arrested in a police operation in Israel (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Agent Nikita was sent by his handlers to make purchases with individuals that had been chosen carefully by police intelligence. Nikita was able to use his reputation to buy two guns, ammunition, dangerous drugs, an MDMA-type drug called "crystal" and large amounts of marijuana.
Thanks to Agent Nikita's work, the police were able to launch an extensive arrest operation in which they also seized weapons and drugs from the suspects' houses.
Organized crime has been a pressing issue in Israeli society for a long time, particularly in Arab communities. On Monday alone, two men were killed in separate shooting incidents, and more people were injured.


Tags Israel Police israeli organized crime undercover
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

On Sukkot, safety is not a luxury - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by