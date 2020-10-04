Police uncover explosives lab in Hadera

A 38-year-old resident of Hadera was arrested after police found a laboratory in his apartment, which was allegedly used for building and preparing explosive devices, the police announced Sunday. Investigators from the Hadera police station exposed in the apartment hundreds of grams of a substance suspected to be explosive material, along with other items believed to be used to prepare explosive devices.
Residents living nearby the suspect's apartment were evacuated for their own safety. Due to their dangerous nature, the materials discovered were evacuated by police sappers and an armored remote-controlled robot. The suspect was arrested and taken in for questioning. After the police investigate him and examine the findings from the scene, they will consider filing a request to extend his arrest.
