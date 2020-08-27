The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Police: We have decoded the gang-rape incident of the 16-year-old in Eilat

"The victim's testimony was found to be credible and supporting evidence has been found," the police said.

By TAMAR BEERI  
AUGUST 27, 2020 18:32
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat, Tel Aviv. August 22, 2020 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat, Tel Aviv. August 22, 2020
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
The case of the gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in the Red Sea Hotel in Eilat has been solved and all of the suspects have been addressed or contacted, Israel Police announced on Thursday.
The investigative team found and tracked down a total of 17 suspects related to the violent affair of which 14 were arrested. A total of 10 of the suspects arrested were minors while the remaining four were legally adults. Three of those arrested were released from police custody under restrictive conditions.
One of the main suspects told members of the press earlier in the afternoon that he did not participate in the rape, but rather that he had attempted to help the victim. "There will come a time when the truth will come out," he said.
The suspect later admitted to documenting the brutal act, although he proceeded to deny participating in the sexual assault itself. His arrest was extended by six days, as was the arrest of two other suspects.
After approximately two weeks of investigating, the police team that had been working on the case – made up of over 20 investigators – claimed to have found the truth.
The victim, who is severely mentally harmed by the affair, is being closely accompanied by a youth investigator. Her, as well as the friend with which she had traveled to Eilat, are receiving a "network of security" from the police.


