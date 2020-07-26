The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Amir Ohana: Protests will end in blood

When asked whose blood he believes will be spilled, he had no answer.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JULY 26, 2020 11:14
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana/Protesters outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana/Protesters outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud), speaking about the protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government outside of his official residence in Jerusalem, told Kan Bet that "there is a high probability that this will end in blood."
He claimed to be concerned from "the hate that I see in the air" among the citizens, who expressed civil unrest at the way the government is functioning amid the coronavirus crisis.
"Demonstrations against the government have always been and will always be, and that is fine, this is the lifeblood of democracy," Ohana explained. "But we forbid people to hold cultural events, to pray and to do what they normally do, to prevent the spread of the virus. Is the virus so smart that it knows to separate between these events and demonstrations?"
He also called the roadblocks seen as of late due to protests "part of the violence against the public." On Friday, he rejected claims that he called on police to be more forceful with the protesters, and instead claimed that police should act equally towards all demonstrators.
Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.


