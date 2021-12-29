Yair Lapid proposes former MK Ruth Calderon to head Jewish Agency

Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced on Wednesday that his candidate to head the Jewish Agency would be former Yesh Atid MK Ruth Calderon

Calderon, who is a veteran Jewish educator, will be the candidate of the government in place of Intelligence Services Minister Elazar Stern, who dropped out of the race

“Dr. Ruth Calderon is a role model, who will represent us well in the Jewish Agency,” Lapid said. “She has deep familiarity with Jewish history and the challenges of the future.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

But Calderon is expected to be vetoed by the representative of the Orthodox World Mizrachi on the selection committee. One more no vote among the ten-member committee would be enough to defeat Calderon.

Calderon joined five candidates who were invited to a second interview this week. Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum and former MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh were interviewed on Tuesday. Former minister Danny Danon and former deputy minister Michael Oren will receive a second interview on Thursday night. The final candidate is former minister Omer Yankelevich.

Former MK Ruth Calderon. (credit: VARDI KAHANA)

The latest deadline for joining the race is Friday. But even after that, any member of the selection committee will still be able to bring a new candidate until the decision is made. The real deadline is only the end of February, when the Board of Governors convenes to approve the new Agency head.