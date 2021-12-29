The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Yair Lapid proposes former MK Ruth Calderon to head Jewish Agency

Calderon, who is a veteran Jewish educator, will be the candidate of the government in place of Intelligence Services Minister Elazar Stern, who dropped out of the race.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2021 18:18

Updated: DECEMBER 29, 2021 18:47
The Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced on Wednesday that his candidate to head the Jewish Agency would be former Yesh Atid MK Ruth Calderon.
Calderon, who is a veteran Jewish educator, will be the candidate of the government in place of Intelligence Services Minister Elazar Stern, who dropped out of the race.
“Dr. Ruth Calderon is a role model, who will represent us well in the Jewish Agency,” Lapid said. “She has deep familiarity with Jewish history and the challenges of the future.”
But Calderon is expected to be vetoed by the representative of the Orthodox World Mizrachi on the selection committee. One more no vote among the ten-member committee would be enough to defeat Calderon.
Calderon joined five candidates who were invited to a second interview this week. Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum and former MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh were interviewed on Tuesday. Former minister Danny Danon and former deputy minister Michael Oren will receive a second interview on Thursday night. The final candidate is former minister Omer Yankelevich.
Former MK Ruth Calderon. (credit: VARDI KAHANA) Former MK Ruth Calderon. (credit: VARDI KAHANA)
The latest deadline for joining the race is Friday. But even after that, any member of the selection committee will still be able to bring a new candidate until the decision is made. The real deadline is only the end of February, when the Board of Governors convenes to approve the new Agency head.


Tags Jewish Agency Yair Lapid ruth calderon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Golan development vital for region - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Jews: Chosen to soar, not sneer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Andrea Samuels

When the unthinkable happens - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Oded Revivi

Israel belongs to the Jews - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Dan Perry

An astounding 2021 for Israeli tech could bring pivot - opinion

 By DAN PERRY
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
4

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
5

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by