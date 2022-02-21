The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Knesset speaker going to DC after Pelosi invitation

Nancy Pelosi has invited Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy for a weeklong visit to the US where he'll meet with members of Congress and Jewish leaders in Washington and New York.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 19:01
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walks with Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy as she arrives for an official visit at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, February 16, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walks with Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy as she arrives for an official visit at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, February 16, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy will travel to the US next month to meet with members of Congress and Jewish leaders in Washington and New York.

Levy made the announcement on Monday at a meeting of the new Knesset Caucus on strengthening relations with US Jewry, which is chaired by MKs Ruth Wasserman Lande (Blue and White) and Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud).

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Levy for the weeklong visit at the Knesset last week. The trip will begin on March 26, when the Knesset is on its spring break.

Levy hosted a delegation in the Knesset on Monday of 40 members of Congress, who were brought to Israel by AIPAC.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that the lawmakers traveled to Israel “to proclaim in person what has been true for a generation: America supports Israel. That mutual respect has never been based upon what political party is in power – in either country. Together, we recognize the threat the Iranian regime poses, and we are in agreement in our goals of preserving peace and stability, here and around the world.”

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) holds his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, US January 13, 2022. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS) US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) holds his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, US January 13, 2022. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)

Levy told the representatives that the United States is Israel’s greatest ally, and that Israelis owe so much for its resilience in standing by Israel’s side. He said he was also thankful for the work done by AIPAC in Washington.

“The bipartisan support for Israel’s right to pursue a peaceful and safe livelihood for its people is a cornerstone of Israeli national security, and I am thankful to members of Congress for passing the Iron Dome funding bill to replace missile interceptors in an unprecedented vote, which will forever go down as one of the greatest displays of support by the American people in Israel,” Levy said.



