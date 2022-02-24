The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Former Meretz head: Netanyahu would have taken Russian side in Ukraine war

Former Meretz leader Zehava Gal-On wrote on Twitter, "It is reasonable to assume that [Netanyahu] would have sabotaged the quiet, pro-Ukrainian coalition."

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 12:43

Updated: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 12:45
MK ZEHAVA GAL-ON in the Knesset. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
MK ZEHAVA GAL-ON in the Knesset.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Former Meretz leader Zehava Gal-On wrote on Twitter that if opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu was still prime minister, Israel would have interfered in the war between Russia and Ukraine. 

"We are lucky that Netanyahu, who made Israel part of the dark side internationally, among the reactionary forces of the world, is not prime minister," Gal-On said. "It is reasonable to assume that he would have sabotaged the quiet, pro-Ukrainian coalition."

Gal-On, who was born in Vilnius when it was part of the Soviet Union, said Ukraine being captured would be good for Netanyahu.

"He has said that only the strong survive and the weak must bear what is decided for them."


Gal-On, whose tweet outraged Likudniks, declined to expand beyond the tweet. Netanyahu has made a point of saying nothing about Russia and Ukraine

Likud MKs Amir Ohana, opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu and Yariv Levin at the Knesset, December 13, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Likud MKs Amir Ohana, opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu and Yariv Levin at the Knesset, December 13, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"Zehava Gal-On has proven once again that just like with politics and the economy, she understands nothing about international relations and she has plenty to learn from Netanyahu, who made Israel an international superpower," said the Likud's foreign affairs director, Eli Hazan. 

Former MK Robert Ilatov, who headed parliamentary friendship groups with Russia and Ukraine, called the conflict avoidable and totally unnecessary.

Ilatov, who was born in Uzbekistan when it was part of the USSR, said the outbreak of the war pained him, and Israel was right to stay out of it.

"Israel does not need to intervene, beyond helping people," he said. "We need to maintain good relations with the US and with Russia. It's not a conflict connected to us. Israel is not on any side, nor should we. Saying anything could only harm our relations with both sides."  

Current MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) started Thursday's meeting of the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee that he chairs by saying that he was deeply worried about the Jewish community, and Israelis in particular in Ukraine.

"I am also worried about international stability and the inevitable loss of life," Kariv said. "We hope the international community will be wise to find a solution to the harsh violence taking place in Ukraine."    



