Israeli elections to be computerized? - Comptroller recommendation

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman called on the Central Elections Committee to renew the process of considering a shift to computerized balloting in Israel in a report that he released on Wednesday.

Israel is among few Western countries that do not have any computerized voting. Israelis still cast ballots by putting paper ballots into envelopes.

Engleman wrote that at the very least, Israel should computerize its voter databases and the process of identifying voters at polling stations. He wrote that proper computer systems could eliminate the need for double envelopes in absentee balloting.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In Israel, absentee balloting is limited to diplomats and other emissaries abroad. Nevertheless, the comptroller found that some 1600 other people voted who were not in the country on Election Day, apparently by sending someone to vote for them or due to irregularities at polling stations.

According to the report, in the election for the 23rd Knesset in 2020, almost a quarter of double envelope votes disqualified were cast by secretaries or committee members of polling stations with authority over maintaining proper voting.

Voting Stations at the Knesset (credit: ODED CARNI)

The comptroller, who examined data from the three elections in 2019 and 2020, found problems with the Central Elections Committee's computer system, which is 14 years old and not cyberproof. He recommended forbidding allowing one person to make decisions on disqualifying ballots and setting new cyber policy guidelines that are more in line with international standards.