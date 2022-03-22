The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Ex-Mossad chief Pardo: Political class egos mess up use of Mossad

Gov’t ignored a preexisting list of options for combating pandemics due to politics.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 22, 2022 20:50
Mossad chief David Barnea (center) at the funeral of Aura Herzog, wife of late Israeli president Chaim Herzog, and mother of current Israeli president Isaac Herzog on January 12, 2022 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Mossad chief David Barnea (center) at the funeral of Aura Herzog, wife of late Israeli president Chaim Herzog, and mother of current Israeli president Isaac Herzog on January 12, 2022
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The egos of the Israeli political class often undermine the effectiveness of the Mossad and other security agencies, former Mossad director Tamir Pardo said on Tuesday.

Speaking from the Avnon Group-sponsored ISDEF conference on Crisis Management at the EXPO for defense products in Tel Aviv, Pardo started by discussing egos within the defense establishment itself.

“Ego is there. The moment you become a high-ranking officer. It is not because of your black or green eyes, or because you are a nice person. To reach the top, it is because you have a certain personality and a certain ego,” said the former Mossad chief.

Bringing the issue into the complexities of cooperation between defense agencies in moments of crisis, he said, “its very nice and you try to keep your ego aside, but it doesn’t work all the time. My belief, coming from the Mossad… is you need to clarify responses in a very clear way” in advance of a crisis so that issues of jurisdiction are ironed out beforehand.

“Otherwise, you are depending on good faith and people, which could work or it might not, as happened in the pandemic crisis,” he said.

Tamir Pardo (credit: RON BIRAN) Tamir Pardo (credit: RON BIRAN)

From there he expounded on the impact of the political class on intelligence, saying “politicians are fighting between themselves usually and at the end of the day it is a political decision about what to do,” on any given policy issue.

“Because they are fighting with themselves, when you go one step down [to the intelligence and defense officials] it is much harder” to get cooperation and coordinated policy, he said.

The former spymaster said that, “the answer is on the political level…we were not elected, we receive our mandate from our superiors, which at the end of the day are the ministers. The moment they will start to solve problems between themselves, it will be much easier to solve problems on the second level, much more effective and much cheaper.”

However, Pardo does not have high expectations for the political echelon in light of their performance during the coronavirus crisis.

“There was a committee which was used [established] before the pandemic period. The committee gave [listed] all the right things which should be done if there would be a pandemic. Nothing was done!”

Continuing, he said, “I met my counterparts from many other countries. We discussed it [the politicians’ interference] whether with chiefs of staff of the armed forces or directors of agencies like the Mossad or internal security agencies,” and they all had the same problem, he said with an air of resignation.

Much of the conference focused on the IDF Home Front Command with its chief, Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin, explaining to a wide mix of visiting foreign military officials how Israel confronts a variety of crises.

Gordin said that he has, “two main challenges – saving lives and keeping the life routine,” so that people are not only safe, but the country is also able to continue functioning as smoothly as possible.

He said that a variety of the IDF, the police, the firefighters, the federal and local government, the ministries and the IDF all have to work together in the midst of rocket fire, earthquakes, floods, pandemics and other issues.

One example where he said Israel might be more advanced than some other countries was thinking of and providing situation rooms for local officials to better engage in command and control of a crisis.

He said he was disturbed by footage of Ukrainian officials in their offices during rocket fire whereas Israeli officials would be in protected areas.

Former police chief Yohanan Danino said that once a crisis starts, there is no time for agencies to act without proper coordination and that the necessity leads them to cooperate and to do what makes sense.

Conference chairman and former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon complimented the special crisis agency RAHEL on its efforts to unify and coordinate disparate state agencies during various disasters.

Ya’alon also said Israel must preserve its right to use force in self-defense and to block Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon regardless of global negotiations.

He criticized the current government for waffling too much on condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



Tags Mossad home front command Tamir Pardo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by