The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Herzog's dual reason for the Swiss visit - comment

While Herzog is in Switzerland, he will witness the signing of a groundbreaking agreement between Israel and the Swiss National Science Foundation.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: AUGUST 28, 2022 06:04
President Herzog at the Dubai expo, 1/31/2022. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
President Herzog at the Dubai expo, 1/31/2022.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

It doesn't always work out for the president of Israel to pay a state visit to a country in which a major Jewish event is being simultaneously celebrated or commemorated, but this week is one of the pleasant exceptions to the rule.

It has been known for some months that President Isaac Herzog would be the guest of honor at the 125th-anniversary celebrations of the First Zionist Congress in Basel. 

Nearly every press release from participating organizations from various places around the globe mentioned this.

What was not public knowledge, however, was that Herzog's visit to Switzerland is also official, in that he will meet with his Swiss counterpart President Ignazio Cassis and senior government officials, as well as members of the Government of the Basel canton and representatives of the Swiss Jewish community.

Even without the gala anniversary of the First Zionist Congress, Herzog would be meeting with Jewish community leaders. 

President of Israel Isaac Herzog speaking at opening of World Union of Jewish Studies Congress (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO) President of Israel Isaac Herzog speaking at opening of World Union of Jewish Studies Congress (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

It is both a practice and a tradition of the past presidents of Israel to meet with the Jewish leadership, and sometimes the wider Jewish community, in all the countries which they visit.

While Herzog is in Switzerland, he will witness the signing of a groundbreaking agreement between Israel and the Swiss National Science Foundation.

The couple's official visit

Herzog and his wife Michal are due to begin their official visit to Switzerland on Monday.

While their husbands are busy discussing bilateral and other issues, Michal Herzog will accompany Dr. Paola Rodoni Cassis to the former home of Albert Einstein, which now serves as a museum that documents the period of his life as a physicist and violinist, when he lived in Bern.

It should be remembered, that in 1952, following the death of Israel's first President Chaim Weizmann, that Prime Minister David Ben Gurion turned to Einstein and asked him to become president, even though he was not an Israeli citizen. Einstein declined.

It is interesting that the current president of Israel who will be the keynote speaker at the 125th-anniversary celebrations of the First Zionist Congress should be in Switzerland during the 70th anniversary of the presidency being offered to Einstein

He might reflect on how different Israel's history would have evolved had Einstein accepted.



Tags First Zionist Congress Basel World Zionist Congress herzog
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by