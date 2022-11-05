Israel remembers Rabin as Netanyahu prepares to retake control

Israel will hold its official memorial services on Sunday for assassinated former prime minister Yizhak Rabin, as Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, the man who infamously stole the emblem of Rabin's Cadillac and promised to "get to Rabin" just weeks before his death, prepares to accept a senior role in the new government.

Rabin was assassinated by far-right extremist Yigal Amir on November 4, 1995, in the wake of the progression of the Oslo Accords and the rise in terror attacks that followed it.

The official State Ceremony will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, attended by President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Knesset Speaker MK Mickey Levy, High Court chief justice Esther Hayut and members of the Rabin family.

The Knesset will hold a memorial service at 5:00 p.m.

A number of MKs addressed the fact that this year's memorial will be held as Ben Gvir prepares to enter the new government.

Head of the Labor party and Minister of Transportation Merav Michaeli speaks at a memorial ceremony for late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, organized by the Labour party, at Zion Square in Jerusalem October 29, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"27 years ago today, remember?" outgoing Meretz MK Yair Golan wrote on Twitter. "They murdered, and now they took possession," Golan wrote, referring to the biblical story of Naboth's Vineyard, in which a vineyard's owner is killed by King Ahab's wife so that the king could claim it.

The tweet aroused angry comments, as many on the Right accused him of blaming the entire Right camp for one man's actions.

At a rally last Saturday evening in Rabin's memory, Labor leader Merav Michaeli said, "The fight for Rabin's path still continues. Elements and forces among us want to obscure his path, incite violence and erase the common aspiration of all of us for a life of peace and security. We will not let them win. Rabin's way will win," Michaeli said.

The procedures to induct the new Knesset and government will begin this week.

Central Election Committee head, High Court judge Yizhak Amit, has until Wednesday to hand the official results over to President Herzog. Herzog will then hold consultations at the President’s Residence with representatives of the factions in the Knesset, for the purpose of deciding which member of the Knesset to assign the task of forming a government. These consultations will be broadcast live. Herzog has a maximum of seven days for the consultations, but will likely take less than that, as the task of forming a government will be awarded to the clear winner of the election, prime minister-elect MK Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu has twenty-eight days to form a government

Netanyahu will then have twenty-eight days to form a new government and announce this to the president. He may request an additional 14 days if necessary. The new government will then be presented to the Knesset, which will then vote to accept it.

The Knesset, in the meantime, will be sworn in on November 15 and immediately choose its new speaker. This is not dependent on the government's formation. Until the government is sworn in, however, the Knesset will operate in a reduced capacity, and not all of its committees will begin to operate.

Likud number 15 and former minister and UN Ambassador Danny Danon announced on Wednesday that he would demand the role of Knesset Speaker.

"The Knesset is the sovereign," Danon said in a statement. "The citizens of Israel yesterday [Tuesday] chose a new Knesset. The elected Knesset must immediately upon its initiation replace current Knesset speaker [MK] Mickey Levy, so that we will return the Knesset's operation to the hands of the Likud, the governing party," Danon said.

Other future coalition members who expressed their interest in specific positions were MK David (Dudi) Amsalem, who wants the Justice Ministry; Ben Gvir, who wants the Public Security Ministry; United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni, who wants to chair the Knesset Finance Committee; and Religious Zionist Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich, who hinted that he wants the Defense Ministry.