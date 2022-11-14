The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
No contact between Smotrich, Netanyahu since Wednesday - report

The talks have stalled because of disagreements between Smotrich and Netanyahu over which ministry Smotrich will receive.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2022 16:23
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and MK Bezalel Smotrich (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and MK Bezalel Smotrich
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Negotiations over coalition agreements for the upcoming Knesset have slowed and even stalled, as prime-minister-elect MK Benjamin Netanyahu and Religious Zionist Party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich have not met since Wednesday, according to Channel 12.

United Torah Judaism (UTJ) has also not spoken to Netanyahu regarding appointments for the next government since Wednesday, according to a report on the Knesset TV Channel.

The talks have stalled due to disagreements between Smotrich and Netanyahu over which ministry Smotrich will receive. Smotrich is reportedly insisting on receiving the Defense Ministry after Shas chairman Arye Deri said that Shas would take the Finance Ministry. Netanyahu reportedly does not want Smotrich as defense minister.

Smotrich's insistence on the Defense Ministry was bolstered on Sunday night after a leading group of rabbis associated with the Religious Zionist Party encouraged him to "insist unequivocally and uncompromisingly on the job of Defense Minister," the party said.

Why do they want Smotrich to be Defense Minister?

Religious Zionist party head MK Bezalel Smotrich speaks at the plenium hall during memorial ceremony marking 27 years since the assassination of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on November 6, 2022 (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)Religious Zionist party head MK Bezalel Smotrich speaks at the plenium hall during memorial ceremony marking 27 years since the assassination of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on November 6, 2022 (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

The party released the statement following a meeting between Smotrich and the group of rabbis hosted by Rabbi Haim Druckman, head of the Bnei Akiva yeshivot and seminaries. The rabbis explained that the reason to insist on the Defense Ministry was "to strengthen Israel's safety, the spirit of the IDF, to prevent the formation of a Palestinian state and to regulate the settlement of Judea and Samaria," according to the statement.

The rabbis also requested that Smotrich insists on receiving the Education and Religious Affairs ministries, as "there was utmost importance that the religious Zionists lead the activity for the country's Jewish character in the spirit of the Torah of the Land of Israel," according to the statement.

"Torah of the land of Israel" is a phrase that denotes a philosophy formulated by Israel's first chief rabbi, Avraham Isaac Hacohen Kook, which views Zionism as the beginning of the process of messianic redemption.

The rabbis also "personally called" on prime-minister elect MK Benjamin Netanyahu to "acknowledge the strength, value and partnership of the Religious Zionist Party, which received the trust of over half a million voters and received 14 seats," according to the statement.

The notable rabbis who participated in the meeting included Yaakov Ariel, former chief rabbi of Ramat Gan; David Chai Hacohen, head of the Orot Hatorah yeshiva in Bat Yam; Yehoshua Shapira, head of the Ramat Gan "hesder" yeshiva (combining yeshiva studies and military service); Haim Gantz, head of the Ma'ale Eliyahu yeshiva; and a number of others.

One of the other attendees included Rabbi Yigal Levinstein from the Eli pre-military academy, according to a source from the party. However, Levenstein's name did not appear on the list of attendees sent out by the party, possibly because he has made controversial statements in the past against the LGBT community, such as calling them "perverted."

The demand to receive the Defense Ministry reflected RZP's position that if Deri received one of the two top positions, Smotrich should receive the other.

Both Shas and RZP also covet the Religious Affairs Ministry, and it is unclear if RZP's demand to receive both the Defense and Religious Affairs ministries will be granted.

Netanyahu reportedly does not want Smotrich as Defense Minister since the Likud has at least two highly qualified candidates – Maj. Gen. (res.) MK Yoav Gallant and former Shin Bet head Avi Dichter, while Smotrich served in the IDF for 16 months in a non-combat role and has little experience otherwise. 



