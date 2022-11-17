The Religious Zionist Party said on Thursday that the United States shouldn’t interfere in the makeup of a prospective Israeli government.

The party led by MK Bezalel Smotrich issued a statement saying it had "a lot of respect and appreciation for our ally the United States, the Biden administration should also respect Israeli democracy and not interfere in the establishment of an elected government."

The statement came after reports emerged Wednesday night of the alleged contents of a meeting held on Wednesday between Likud Leader Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

Nides reportedly urged Netanyahu not to appoint Smotrich as minister

According to an N12 report, Nides implicitly cautioned Netanyahu against appointing Smotrich as the next defense minister.

According to the report, Nides did not mention Smotrich by name but said that "appointing the defense minister should be handled with care and consideration, and in a way that takes into account the intimate relationship between Israel and the US."

Former Meretz head Zehava Galon with US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides on August 8, 2022 (credit: ZEHAVA GALON)

Both Netanyahu’s and Nides’s offices confirmed the meeting took place but wouldn’t confirm what was discussed.

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon also came out against appointing Smotrich as defense minister, calling the idea “inconceivable” considering his lack of military experience.