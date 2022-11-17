The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Religious Zionist Party to US: Do not interfere in formation of Israeli government

The statement came after reports emerged Wednesday night of the alleged contents of a meeting held on Wednesday between Likud Leader Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 12:35
ITAMAR BEN-GVIR and Bezalel Smotrich attend an election campaign event, last month. Let’s see how Benjamin Netanyahu manages the conflict when Ben-Gvir sets the region on fire, says the writer (photo credit: FLASH90)
The Religious Zionist Party said on Thursday that the United States shouldn’t interfere in the makeup of a prospective Israeli government.

The party led by MK Bezalel Smotrich issued a statement saying it had "a lot of respect and appreciation for our ally the United States, the Biden administration should also respect Israeli democracy and not interfere in the establishment of an elected government."

Nides reportedly urged Netanyahu not to appoint Smotrich as minister

According to an N12 report, Nides implicitly cautioned Netanyahu against appointing Smotrich as the next defense minister.

According to the report, Nides did not mention Smotrich by name but said that "appointing the defense minister should be handled with care and consideration, and in a way that takes into account the intimate relationship between Israel and the US."

Former Meretz head Zehava Galon with US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides on August 8, 2022 (credit: ZEHAVA GALON) Former Meretz head Zehava Galon with US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides on August 8, 2022 (credit: ZEHAVA GALON)

"Appointing the defense minister should be handled with care and consideration, and in a way that takes into account the intimate relationship between Israel and the US."

US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides

Both Netanyahu’s and Nides’s offices confirmed the meeting took place but wouldn’t confirm what was discussed.

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon also came out against appointing Smotrich as defense minister, calling the idea “inconceivable” considering his lack of military experience.



