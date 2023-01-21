National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir demanded the immediate evacuation of Palestinian Bedouin hamlet Khan al-Ahmar following the events of Friday in which Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered the evacuation of an illegal outpost that was set up in memory of Rabbi Haim Drukman.

"The government won't hold Jews to one law and Arabs to another," said Ben-Gvir.

The issue of Khan al-Ahmar is years old. In 2018, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told then-defense minister Avigdor Liberman to draw up plans to raze the village but retracted this instruction after a chief prosecutor from the International Criminal Court warned him against it.

A year later, right-wing NGO Regavin appealed to the High Court of Justice to rule that the village had to be razed, and the High Court confirmed this directive.

The process has been held up in the last few years because of the political instability that came with five rounds of elections, but the current government has until February 1 to present the High Court with a plan on razing Khan al-Ahmar.

A Palestinian man gestures as Israeli policemen stand guard in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar that Israel plans to demolish, in the West Bank October 16, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

Religious Zionist Party will also protest

Members of Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionist Party also protested Friday's events, saying that they would boycott Sunday's government meeting.

RZP said in a statement that its boycott was being held "in protest against the breaching of the coalition agreement" that gave Smotrich authority over the West Bank within the Defense Ministry. According to the party, Gallant's overriding of Smotrich's instructions breached this agreement.

The Or Haim illegal outpost was set up on Thursday night and Friday morning, and Smotrich instructed the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories not to evacuate it until they had spoken on Sunday, but Gallant overrode that instruction and the outpost was razed despite protests from Smotrich and Ben-Gvir.

Gallant's actions were backed by Netanyahu.