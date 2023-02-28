Death penalty for terrorists bill to reach Knesset floor on Wednesday

A bill to institute a death penalty for terrorists will reach the Knesset floor on Wednesday for a preliminary vote, a source in the party confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the bill, proposed by Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Harmelech, someone who "intentionally or out of indifference causes the death of an Israeli citizen when the act is carried out from a racist motive or hate to a certain public … and with the purpose of harming the State of Israel and the rebirth of the Jewish people in its homeland," faces a death sentence, and this sentence alone.

In addition, the bill requires that the defense minister direct the IDF, which is the sovereign in the West Bank, that if the crime is committed in that area the same punishment will apply in military courts even if the ruling is not unanimous, and that in the military courts as well, punishment may not be lightened after it is finalized.

Opposition party Yisrael Beytenu, which has long called for such a law, announced on Tuesday that it would support the bill. However, the death penalty is a disputed issue in Jewish law (halakha). Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yizhak Yosef ruled that it violates Jewish law. According to Kikar Hashabat reporter Yishai Cohen, the Shas party, which represents the Sephardic ultra-orthodox electorate, said that it would support the bill only in its preliminary reading at this point, out of coalition obligations, but that it would follow Yosef's ruling in the future, which is unlikely to change.

The Ashkenazi ultra-orthodox party, United Torah Judaism, traditionally has opposed such proposals and likely will abstain, according to a source in the party.

A Palestinian demonstrator stands near burning tires during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

According to this tally, supporters of the law, without Shas and UTJ but with Yisrael Beytenu, will have 52 votes. Assuming Shas and UTJ abstain and the opposition parties oppose the bill, there would be 50 votes. This means that if either of the ultra-orthodox parties or even if any of the two factions that make up UTJ – the Lithuanian Degel Hatorah and the Hassidic Agudat Yisrael – vote against the law, it will not have a majority in the Knesset.

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation approved the bill to reach the Knesset floor despite Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara's opinion that was filed on Thursday, that there was a "legal impediment" to vote on the law before the National Security Cabinet holds a meeting to understand whether or not the penalty actually creates deterrence. The committee decided instead that the National Security Cabinet convene to discuss the law after it passes its preliminary reading.

According to the law's explanatory section, "The purpose of this law is to cut off terror at its source, and create heavy deterrence. No more [will there be] 'all inclusive' jails. No more letting terrorists go free after half of their jail time."

The law does not specify what method would be used to carry out capital punishment. In addition, due to the provision that requires that the crime be committed "with the purpose of harming the State of Israel and the rebirth of the Jewish people in its homeland," it likely would not apply to Jewish terrorists who murder Palestinians.

According to the attorney-general's opinion, the law does not meet constitutional requirements, since according to positions of security authorities in the past in similar context, the proposed punishment does not actually lead to deterrence. The attorney general also opined that in general, the death penalty should not be used and all the more so as a requisite punishment, since it is irreversible if it becomes apparent that the ruling was mistaken.

Death penalty would raise harsh criticism around the world

In addition, the death penalty would raise harsh criticism around the world, since Israel has been considered since 2008 as a country that de-facto eliminated the death penalty, the attorney general wrote.

Finally, the part about the West Bank is inapplicable since Israeli law does not apply there, and the sovereign there is not the Israeli Knesset but the IDF's OC Central Command. Such legislation could imply that Israel was applying its law to the West Bank and could be viewed internationally as a step towards changing the area's status, the attorney general wrote.

Despite this, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioned the death penalty law, along with a law to expel families of terrorists from the country, as being part of a "changing of the rules" in the government's fight against terror.

Ben-Gvir wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, "I assume that our power is in our unity. A vote in favor of the death penalty for terrorists is not a 'favor' that someone does for Otzma Yehudit, but the following of a simple and clear coalition agreement that advances one of the most important laws in the country's history!"