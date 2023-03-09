The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ben-Gvir removes Israel Police Tel Aviv commander from post

According to Itamar Ben-Gvir's office, the appointment is routine and not a targeted demotion.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 9, 2023 20:22

Updated: MARCH 9, 2023 21:38
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai.
(photo credit: LIAM FORBERG)

The police commander of Tel Aviv district, Amichai Eshed, will be moved from his current post to head the police's training division, the Ministry of National Security and the Israel Police announced in a joint statement on Thursday evening.

The decision was taken by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, according to the recommendation of police chief Kobi Shabtai and came as part of a round of new appointments in the police, according to the statement.

Ben-Gvir's office answered accusations that Eshed's appointment was a demotion, by stating that "this is a pre-planned round of appointments and not an impeachment."

However, hours earlier Ben-Gvir reportedly said that he was unhappy with what he claimed was a soft response to Thursday's protests, and that he "intended to do something about it," indicating that the move was very likely a reaction to Eshed's conduct

Reactions by the opposition

Reports about the appointment were published while protests were still ongoing across the country.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir seen at the entrance to the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, March 9, 2023

"There has not been such disgrace in the history of the country. The Tiktok clown [Ben-Gvir] fires an outstanding police officer because there is not enough blood and violence on the streets," opposition leader Yair Lapid stated in reaction to the appointment.

Leader of the National Unity Party MK Benny Gantz said, "While thousands of police officers are in the field, Minister Ben Gvir is carrying out a political purge of their commander. The police officers led by the [police] commissioner are doing exactly what they are obligated to do - to act independently and not accept political instructions in the face of a political protest." Gantz called on netanyahu to fire ben-Gvir immediately, before the national security minister "takes apart the police and the rule of law."

Labor party leader MK Merav Michaeli stated in response, "Utter insanity. The Tel Aviv police commander did everything to maintain public security while allowing the most important protest in Israel's  history while Ben Gvir tells the media he is 'disappointed in the police' and pushes the commissioner to sack him. This anarchist wants to see the blood of the protestors spilled on the streets. Once a terrorist, still a terrorist. We will not let him win."

Yisrael Beytenu said, "It is interesting that the Tel Aviv police commander was removed from his position because he "did not meet the policy '' of Ben-Gvir and accepted the event today. In contrast, just two days ago the cabinet and other ministers accepted rocket fire on Israel without any response, and no one there was removed. The priorities are backwards."

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel said that it would file already on Thursday an appeal to the High Court to put out a temporary order to prevent the move,  calling the removal of Eshed a "disgraceful act"  and saying that it would "not let the police turn into Ben-Gvir's private army." Moments later, a forum of retired police commissioners said that they would join the movement's appeal.



