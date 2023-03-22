US summons Israeli ambassador over Disengagement repeal

In a rare move, the Biden administration summoned Israel’s Ambassador Mike Herzog to the State Department over the Knesset’s repeal of the Disengagement Law as it applies to northern Samaria.

The repeal could pave the way for the reconstruction of the four settlements that were destroyed in that region during the 2005 Disengagement.

Sherman conveyed US concern

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Herzog at the State Department and conveyed US “concern regarding legislation passed by the Israeli Knesset rescinding important aspects of the 2005 Disengagement Law, including the prohibition on establishing settlements in the northern West Bank.”

“They also discussed the importance of all parties refraining from actions or rhetoric that could further inflame tensions leading into the Ramadan, Passover, and Easter holidays,” the State Department said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government believes that the repeal corrects the historic injustice of the plan, under which Israel also withdrew from Gaza.

Wendy Sherman (credit: ANDREW HARNIK/POOL VIA REUTERS)

It has argued that the withdrawal has only led to increased terror against Israel, with Hamas taking over Gaza to use as a launching pad for rockets and with West Bank terror cells strengthening their presence in northern Samaria.

The US views the repeal as a direct violation of the letters of understanding passed between former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and former US President George Bush in 2004.

Israeli reactions

Opposition leader Yair Lapid's reaction: "They managed to eliminate Washington's support. They are doing the things that we all always knew should not be done and if Netanyahu was not so weak he would not have let them do it either."

Likud MK Dan Illouz stated: “We have no problem clarifying to the United States in every conversation in which we are invited that the Land of Israel belongs to the Jewish people."

“They are welcome to invite us to clarify this at any time. We are available and happy to do so,” he added.