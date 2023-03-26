The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Likud's Amsalem to join Israeli gov't this evening after delay - report

Amsalem has previously demanded control over the Government Companies Authority, which is currently part of the finance ministry.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MARCH 26, 2023 16:52

Updated: MARCH 26, 2023 17:03
MK Dudi Amsalem reacts during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
MK Dudi Amsalem reacts during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The Knesset is expected to approve this evening the appointment of Likud MK David (Dudi) Amsalem as Minister within the Justice Ministry, Regional Cooperation Minister and Ministerial Liaison to the Knesset, according to reports by Yisrael Hayom on Sunday.

Amsalem will take over the position of regional cooperation minister and ministerial liaison to the Knesset from Education Minister Yoav Kisch, who has served in the position since the government's formation on December 29.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu first announced the appointment on February 7, but it was delayed reportedly due to disagreements over what authorities Amsalem would receive within the ministry. Amsalem also demanded control over the Government Companies Authority, which is currently part of the finance ministry.

Netanyahu reportedly met with Amsalem and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Thursday evening in order to receive Smotrich's consent for the Authority to move to the justice ministry under Amsalem.

THERE IS no reason to disbelieve the Right’s firebrands, including Likud MK Dudi Amsalem, when they now openly speak of what is planned, says the writer (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) THERE IS no reason to disbelieve the Right’s firebrands, including Likud MK Dudi Amsalem, when they now openly speak of what is planned, says the writer (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Ansalem's absence noted in recent votes

Amsalem did not attend a number of votes in recent months due to the appointment's delay and publicly criticized Netanyahu. The issue became acute last week when Amsalem and fellow Likud MK David Bitan announced that they were boycotting all voting.

The boycott's official reason was unrelated - a lack of budgetary sources for a law proposal that would cancel VAT on a number of cancer treatments. However, a source in the Likud confirmed that this was an excuse, and meant to cover up the real reason for his and Bitan's boycotting of Knesset votes.

Due to Amsalem and Bitan's absence, the Incapacitation Bill barely passed last week, as it had exactly 61 votes, any less of which would have killed the bill. The bill blocked the attorney general's ability to announce a prime minister "incapacitated" and unable to fill his or her position due to a conflict of interests.

Amsalem's appointment likely will end the threat and guarantee his and Bitan's votes in the plenum this week.



