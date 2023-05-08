The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Murders in Arab sector a 'national plague', Herzog says

"This is civil terror – yes, civil terror – that is threatening us all, and we all must come together against it immediately," President Herzog said.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MAY 8, 2023 20:34
Aftermath of a shooting incident near Gan Ner, May 6, 2023. (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM OPERATIONAL DOCUMENTATION)
Aftermath of a shooting incident near Gan Ner, May 6, 2023.
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM OPERATIONAL DOCUMENTATION)

President Isaac Herzog, politicians, and nonprofit organizations called on Monday for the government to improve its performance on crime after 24-year-old Hanan Abu Hait was shot and killed in Haifa early on Monday morning, marking the 68th homicide in the Israeli-Arab sector since the beginning of the year.

Herzog called the wave of "murderous violence" a "strategic challenge for the State of Israel", and a "national plague."

"This is civil terror – yes, civil terror – that is threatening us all, and we all must come together against it immediately," the president said.

Herzog called on elected officials, public leaders, the National Security Council, the justice system, and others to begin a series of emergency meetings and make "decisive and aggressive" decisions, and to "stop with the concerns and excuses, act with all tools, and lead a relentless, all-out war, to eradicate the threat immediately."

Emergency situation arises

The Abraham Initiatives, a non-profit organization for positive social change in the field of Jewish-Arab relations in Israel, said in a statement that "Not just the lives of the Arabs have been abandoned – but the life of all of us. This is an emergency situation, and someone needs to start working."

The organization also criticized Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel's decision to cancel all Knesset National Security Committee meetings as part of a political rift with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The committee was "wrongfully being used as a bargaining chip", the organization said.

The Knesset's Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality held an emergency meeting on Monday morning. During the meeting, the committee learned that out of 13 women who have been murdered so far this year, only one had complained beforehand about domestic violence.

Labor leader MK Merav Michaeli said during the meeting, "The blood is crying out in unfathomable numbers from the ground. Everything that came up [in the meeting] – coordination between ministries, economic violence and treatment of violent men – was not done, because women are a negligible minority in politics and do not influence the budget."

Hadash-Ta'al MK Ahmad Tibi brought up in a press conference ahead of his party's weekly faction meeting the killing of Diar Omri yesterday, which Tibi claimed was "cold-blooded murder" at the hands of a Jewish suspect. Tibi used his parliamentary immunity to post on Twitter the details of the suspect, despite it being prohibited. The MK justified this by arguing that without doing so the victim would have been blamed as a terrorist, which he said was not true.  



